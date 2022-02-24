5 Kitchen hacks everyone should know

1. Increased fruit ripening

If you have unripe plantains and want to hasten the ripening, you can put the bunch of plantain in a nylon bag; this contains ethylene gas that can help speed up ripening.

2. Removing eggshell fragment

Do you always find it frustrating to remove pieces of eggshells after you break eggs into a bowl? One hack that has worked well over time is wetting the tip of your fingers and scooping out the eggshell out; it works like magic.

3. Stopping pots from boiling over

Whenever you cook rice or spaghetti, the boiling water always runs over; one way to prevent this is by placing a wooden spoon across the top of the pot. The wooden spoon could also be the turning stick used in making swallow; wood is a poor conductor of heat, and as such, it stops the spillover.

4. Preventing crying over onions

One tested and trusted hack to prevent irritations when cutting onions is to keep your onions in the fridge or freezer 15 minutes before cutting or let them rest in ice-cold water. It is believed that the cold reduces the amount of chemicals oozed out during onion cutting.

5. Detecting a bad egg

One way to know if an egg is edible or has gone bad is by dropping it in a bowl of water; if it sinks, it is edible; if it floats, it has gone bad.