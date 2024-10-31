5 health risks of having long nails

However, while long nails might look elegant, they can also pose several health risks that are important to be aware of.

Taking care of your nails is not just about appearance; it’s also about maintaining good health. Long nails can sometimes hide germs and make it harder to keep your hands clean, which can lead to various problems.

Keeping long nails doesn’t mean you have to give them up for good, but being aware of the potential health risks can help you take better care of them.

Let’s look at five key health risks associated with long nails and what you can do to stay safe.

1. Risk of infections

Long nails can create a perfect environment for bacteria, fungi, and other germs to grow. The spaces under your nails can trap dirt and moisture, making it easier for infections to develop.

Common infections include paronychia, which is an infection of the skin around the nails, and fungal infections that can make your nails discoloured and brittle. To reduce the risk, it’s important to keep your nails clean and dry, and avoid using your nails to pick or pry things.

2. Nail damage

Long nails are more prone to breaking, splitting, and peeling. Everyday activities like typing, opening packages, or even brushing your teeth can cause long nails to crack or chip.

To protect your nails, handle them gently and use tools like nail files and buffers to maintain their shape and strength.

3. Hand hygiene

Maintaining good hand hygiene becomes more challenging with long nails. Washing your hands thoroughly is harder because germs can hide under long nails, making it difficult to remove all the dirt and bacteria.

This can increase the likelihood of illnesses, especially during cold and flu seasons. To ensure proper hygiene, consider trimming your nails to a manageable length and washing your hands carefully, making sure to scrub under each nail.

4. Difficulty performing daily tasks

Long nails can interfere with everyday tasks, making them more difficult and time-consuming. Simple actions like buttoning a shirt, typing on a keyboard, or cooking can become frustrating and even painful with long nails. This can affect your productivity and enjoyment of daily activities. Keeping your nails at a practical length can help you perform tasks more efficiently and comfortably.

5. Risk of ingrown nails

Having long nails increases the chances of developing ingrown nails, where the edge of the nail grows into the surrounding skin. This can cause pain, swelling, and redness, and may lead to infections if not treated properly.

Ingrown nails require medical attention, which can be uncomfortable and inconvenient. To prevent ingrown nails, trim your nails straight across and avoid cutting them too short or rounding the edges.

