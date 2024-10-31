ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 health risks of having long nails

Anna Ajayi

Keeping long nails clean takes extra time and care, as they can easily collect bacteria.

Having long nails comes with some health risks [Dazed]
Having long nails comes with some health risks [Dazed]

Having long nails can be a beautiful way to express your style and personality. Many people enjoy painting them, adding decorations, or simply letting them grow naturally.

Recommended articles

However, while long nails might look elegant, they can also pose several health risks that are important to be aware of.

Taking care of your nails is not just about appearance; it’s also about maintaining good health. Long nails can sometimes hide germs and make it harder to keep your hands clean, which can lead to various problems.

Keeping long nails doesn’t mean you have to give them up for good, but being aware of the potential health risks can help you take better care of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s look at five key health risks associated with long nails and what you can do to stay safe.

Long nails can create a perfect environment for bacteria, fungi, and other germs to grow. The spaces under your nails can trap dirt and moisture, making it easier for infections to develop.

Long nails can create a perfect environment for germs to grow [Dazed]
Long nails can create a perfect environment for germs to grow [Dazed] Pulse Nigeria

Common infections include paronychia, which is an infection of the skin around the nails, and fungal infections that can make your nails discoloured and brittle. To reduce the risk, it’s important to keep your nails clean and dry, and avoid using your nails to pick or pry things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long nails are more prone to breaking, splitting, and peeling. Everyday activities like typing, opening packages, or even brushing your teeth can cause long nails to crack or chip.

To protect your nails, handle them gently and use tools like nail files and buffers to maintain their shape and strength.

Maintaining good hand hygiene becomes more challenging with long nails. Washing your hands thoroughly is harder because germs can hide under long nails, making it difficult to remove all the dirt and bacteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can increase the likelihood of illnesses, especially during cold and flu seasons. To ensure proper hygiene, consider trimming your nails to a manageable length and washing your hands carefully, making sure to scrub under each nail.

Consider trimming your nails [VogueArabia]
Consider trimming your nails [VogueArabia] Pulse Nigeria

Long nails can interfere with everyday tasks, making them more difficult and time-consuming. Simple actions like buttoning a shirt, typing on a keyboard, or cooking can become frustrating and even painful with long nails. This can affect your productivity and enjoyment of daily activities. Keeping your nails at a practical length can help you perform tasks more efficiently and comfortably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having long nails increases the chances of developing ingrown nails, where the edge of the nail grows into the surrounding skin. This can cause pain, swelling, and redness, and may lead to infections if not treated properly.

Ingrown nails can be super painful [MountainViewFoot]
Ingrown nails can be super painful [MountainViewFoot] Pulse Nigeria

Ingrown nails require medical attention, which can be uncomfortable and inconvenient. To prevent ingrown nails, trim your nails straight across and avoid cutting them too short or rounding the edges.

ALSO READ: Simple hacks to live with long acrylic nails

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?

What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?

5 reasons for nipple discharge without pregnancy

5 reasons for nipple discharge without pregnancy

5 health risks of having long nails

5 health risks of having long nails

Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event

Everything you need to know about Halloween

Everything you need to know about Halloween

VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats lead Africa’s Top Fitness Party!

VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats lead Africa’s Top Fitness Party!

What’s behind Halloween? Discover its origins, global significance

What’s behind Halloween? Discover its origins, global significance

5 Best cities to celebrate Halloween

5 Best cities to celebrate Halloween

Why your urine smells bad and what to do about it

Why your urine smells bad and what to do about it

8 unusual jobs you didn't know existed

8 unusual jobs you didn't know existed

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These were invented by mistake [DiversifiedSpace]

5 inventions that were total accidents

UNICEF

UNICEF Warns 2.3 Million Children in Nigeria Are at Risk of Polio

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant [freepik]

Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December