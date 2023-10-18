ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Anna Ajayi

What is intelligence, really? Do our smarts, our genius, really come down to just a number on a piece of paper?

You might be a genius if you have some of these habits [Medium]
You might be a genius if you have some of these habits [Medium]

Recommended articles

Intelligence is the ability to adapt, learn from experiences, and shape our world as we see fit.

Psychologist Howard Gardner, for instance, suggests that there are eight different kinds of intelligence. These include naturalist, musical, logical-mathematical, existential, interpersonal, bodily-kinesthetic, linguistic, intrapersonal and spatial intelligence.

When we talk about genius, smarts, and intelligence, it's not all about being a human encyclopedia. It encompasses a wide spectrum, from emotional intelligence (how we handle our own and others' emotions) to sexual intelligence (awareness of the complexities of sexuality) and social intelligence (how well we interact with people).

ADVERTISEMENT

But, being a genius is not limited to definitions; that's not all there is to it. Sometimes, your genius shines through in the quirkiest, weirdest and most unexpected habits.

Here are some of them:

If you find yourself constantly running behind schedule, you might just be more intelligent than you think.

Alwyas running late? Might be a sign of genius [Pinterest]
Alwyas running late? Might be a sign of genius [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In her book Never Be Late Again, time management expert Diana Delonzor suggests that people who are always late tend to be naturally more optimistic. They believe they can accomplish more in less time, a characteristic that's linked to creative thinking. Experts from San Diego State University also revealed that this "time-bending" ability gives latecomers more room for creative problem-solving. It turns out that a little tardiness can boost your creativity so, the next time you're running late, remember, you can't rush greatness.

It's a common belief that worrying is a sign of anxiety and distress, but experts suggest it might be a reflection of a highly active imagination. Personality expert Adam Perkins once said, "High scorers on neuroticism have a highly active imagination, which acts as a built-in threat generator." This simply means that the more you worry, the more your mind's running on high-octane creativity. That’s the level of genius.

Being a daydreamer could mean you're a genius [iStock]
Being a daydreamer could mean you're a genius [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Daydreaming is not necessarily a sign of being unfocused. Quite the opposite, in fact. We normally would associate daydreaming with a lack of focus, but it might be a sign of genius and abundant brain capacity. A study from the Georgia Institute of Technology found that people who daydream more often tend to have greater intellectual and creative abilities. These daydreamers even show more efficient brain systems in MRI scans. So, when you're lost in thought or daydreaming during a meeting, it's not necessarily a sign of distraction, your mind is simply too advanced to stay fixed on one thing for too long.

Caught talking to yourself? Don't stress, it's just another sign that you might be a genius. Psychologists Gary Lupyan and Daniel Swingley suggest that verbalising your thoughts can be helpful when searching for lost objects, explaining that highly intelligent and successful people do it more often. Intelligent people have incredibly active minds, with their brains constantly buzzing with ideas and thoughts. Talking to yourself can also reduce stress and help you focus better. As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

For some, fashion is a must, while for others, it's an afterthought. If you're in the category of "others," you might be onto something. After all, some of the world's bests, like Mark Zuckerberg aren't particularly known for their dress sense. So, unless you're a Nigerian fashion celebrity, it's perfectly fine if you prioritise substance over style.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

How to know your man is a mama's boy

How to know your man is a mama's boy

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

This is why you keep attracting married men

This is why you keep attracting married men

Half shoes should be banned [jumia]

5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly