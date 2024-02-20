5 habits of people who will never go broke in this economy

The dollar exchange rates, economic uncertainties and the cost of living seem to soar by the minute. Yet, amidst the turbulence, there are some people who seem to be unaffected by the current economic crisis. How do they do it? They adopt certain financial habits that differentiate them from the barely surviving masses.

Here are some of them:

1. They live within their means

The secret to never going broke, regardless of the economy's state, lies in mastering the art of budgeting and financial planning. Living within one's means is a habit deeply ingrained in people who manage to stay financially afloat. These individuals carefully assess their income and expenses, avoiding unnecessary spending. They prioritise needs over wants, understanding that the latest gadgets or fashion trends do not equate to happiness or financial security. By adopting a frugal lifestyle, they ensure that they are not living paycheck to paycheck, making them less vulnerable to the economic crisis.

2. They have multiple streams of income

In today's unpredictable economy, relying on a single source of income is akin to putting all your eggs in one basket—a risky move. People who are financially stable diversify their income sources. This could mean taking on freelance projects, starting a small business, or investing in income-generating ventures. Having multiple streams of income not only provides a financial cushion but also reduces the risk of going broke if one income source dries up.

3. They save relentlessly

A common trait among those who remain financially stable is their commitment to saving. No matter how little they earn, they make it a habit to set aside a portion of their income. This disciplined approach to saving ensures that they have a safety net to fall back on during hard times. Moreover, savings can grow over time, providing capital for investments that can further secure their financial future.

4. They invest wisely

Simply saving money is not enough; the inflation rate in Nigeria means that money sitting in the bank is losing value over time. Those who are financially savvy understand the importance of investing. However, they don't rush into investments without doing their homework. They take the time to research and understand the risks and returns associated with different investment options. Whether it's real estate, stocks, or bonds, wise investments can generate passive income, helping to build wealth over the long term.

5. They educate themselves financially

Knowledge is power, and this rings especially true in managing finances. People who are unlikely to go broke make a conscious effort to educate themselves on financial matters. They read books, attend seminars, and seek advice from financial experts. This ongoing quest for knowledge enables them to make informed decisions about their finances, from budgeting to saving and investing.