5 great pets that aren’t cats or dogs

Anna Ajayi

Pets can bring so much happiness into our lives.

Great pets that aren’t cats or dogs [AnimalWelfareLeague]
Great pets that aren’t cats or dogs [AnimalWelfareLeague]

Are you thinking about bringing a new pet into your home, but you're looking for something a little different from the usual cats and dogs?

Maybe you have allergies, live in a smaller space, or just want a pet that's a bit out of the ordinary. Don't worry, there are plenty of wonderful creatures that make great companions and can fit perfectly into your lifestyle.

Whether you're an experienced pet owner or considering your first pet, these animals could be just what you're looking for:

Rabbits are great pets [NewAtlas]
Rabbits are great pets [NewAtlas] Pulse Nigeria

Rabbits are soft, adorable, and can be very affectionate. They can be litter-trained and allowed to roam in your home, much like a cat. Rabbits enjoy gentle handling and can form strong bonds with their owners. They need a safe space, plenty of hay, and toys for entertainment. Being social animals, they thrive on interaction and shouldn't be left alone for long periods.

Guinea pigs [Penny&Wild]
Guinea pigs [Penny&Wild] Pulse Nigeria

Guinea pigs are small, friendly rodents known for their cute squeaks. They enjoy being held and can recognise their owners. Guinea pigs need a comfortable cage, fresh vegetables, and hay. Since they are social creatures, it's best to keep them in pairs so they have companionship.

Goldfish are a great choice [Dr.Connestion]
Goldfish are a great choice [Dr.Connestion] Pulse Nigeria

Goldfish are a great choice if you're looking for a quiet pet that doesn't require much space. Watching them swim can be very relaxing. They need a properly sized tank with clean, filtered water. Regular feeding and tank maintenance are essential to keep your fish healthy.

Sugar gliders are cute pets [NHSPCA]
Sugar gliders are cute pets [NHSPCA] Pulse Nigeria
Sugar gliders are small marsupials with big eyes and a gliding membrane. They are social and can bond closely with their owners. Sugar gliders need a spacious cage with places to climb and glide, and they enjoy a diet of fruits, vegetables, and special pellets. They are nocturnal, so they're most active at night.

Parakeets can be great pets [Omlet]
Parakeets can be great pets [Omlet] Pulse Nigeria

Parakeets, or budgies, are colourful, small parrots. They are intelligent and can learn to mimic sounds. Parakeets need a cage with room to fly, toys to play with, and social interaction. They enjoy perching on their owner's finger and can be quite affectionate.

Choosing the right pet depends on your lifestyle and what you're looking for in a companion.

ALSO READ: Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

