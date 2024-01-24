5 differences between sperm and semen

As young adults, it's essential to have accurate knowledge about our bodies. Let’s demystify these terms, their roles and functions in the process of fertilisation:

Composition

Semen is a complex fluid that contains a mixture of various components, including sperm, seminal vesicle fluid, prostate fluid, and other substances. Sperm, on the other hand, refers specifically to the male reproductive cells.

Production location

Sperm is produced in the testes, while semen is produced in various accessory glands, including the seminal vesicles, prostate gland, and bulbourethral gland.

Function

The sperm's primary function is to fertilise the female egg during sexual reproduction. Semen, on the other hand, provides a nourishing and protective environment for sperm during their journey through the female reproductive tract.

Volume

Semen is typically ejaculated in larger quantities than sperm. A single ejaculation can contain millions of sperm, but the volume of semen is greater due to the additional fluids and nutrients.

Appearance

Sperm are tiny, microscopic cells with a distinct head and tail structure, designed for efficient swimming. Semen, in contrast, is a thicker, milky-white fluid with a different appearance.

Understanding the differences between sperm and semen is not only fascinating but also crucial for those interested in reproductive health and family planning.