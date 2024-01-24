ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 differences between sperm and semen

Anna Ajayi

When it comes to human reproduction, clarity is key, and it all starts with understanding the basics.

The difference between sperm and semen [BioDifferences]
The difference between sperm and semen [BioDifferences]

Recommended articles

As young adults, it's essential to have accurate knowledge about our bodies. Let’s demystify these terms, their roles and functions in the process of fertilisation:

Semen is a complex fluid that contains a mixture of various components, including sperm, seminal vesicle fluid, prostate fluid, and other substances. Sperm, on the other hand, refers specifically to the male reproductive cells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sperm is produced in the testes, while semen is produced in various accessory glands, including the seminal vesicles, prostate gland, and bulbourethral gland.

The sperm's primary function is to fertilise the female egg during sexual reproduction. Semen, on the other hand, provides a nourishing and protective environment for sperm during their journey through the female reproductive tract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semen is typically ejaculated in larger quantities than sperm. A single ejaculation can contain millions of sperm, but the volume of semen is greater due to the additional fluids and nutrients.

Sperm are tiny, microscopic cells with a distinct head and tail structure, designed for efficient swimming. Semen, in contrast, is a thicker, milky-white fluid with a different appearance.

Understanding the differences between sperm and semen is not only fascinating but also crucial for those interested in reproductive health and family planning.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

5 differences between sperm and semen

5 differences between sperm and semen

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

Koose powder

DIY Recipes: How to make koose (akara) powder at home

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children