6 creative date night ideas for cohabiting couples

To keep the romance fresh and exciting, here are eight creative date night ideas that are perfect for couples living together:

1. Themed movie marathon

Choose a theme – be it Nollywood classics, Hollywood hits, or a specific genre – and settle in for a movie marathon. Create a cosy atmosphere with blankets, popcorn, and perhaps even a homemade ticket booth for fun.

2. Cooking challenge

Turn your kitchen into a culinary battleground. Each of you can pick a dish to prepare, and then enjoy a delightful homemade meal together. It's a fun way to explore new recipes and indulge in some friendly competition.

3. Backyard camping

Transform your backyard or living room into a camping site. Set up a tent, bring in some sleeping bags, and spend the night stargazing or sharing stories. It's a simple yet magical way to reconnect.

4. DIY spa night

Create a spa-like atmosphere at home. Light some scented candles, play soothing music, and take turns giving each other massages. It's a relaxing and intimate way to unwind together.

5. Game night

Break out the board games or video games for a playful and competitive evening. Whether it’s Scrabble, chess, or a video game, it’s a great way to laugh and bond.

6. Dance Party

Why not have a dance party right in your living room? Create a playlist of your favourite tunes and dance the night away. It’s a fun and energising way to spend an evening together.

