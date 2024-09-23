ADVERTISEMENT
5 common causes of genital itching and how to treat

Anna Ajayi

Itching in such a sensitive area can cause a lot of stress and frustration.

What causes genital itching? [Floapp]
What causes genital itching? [Floapp]

Genital itching can be a very uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing experience, but most of the time, it’s treatable.

Understanding what causes the itch and knowing how to address it can bring much-needed relief. Note that while some causes are harmless and easy to manage, others may require medical attention. Pay attention to your body and consult a medical professional if symptoms persist.

This is your guide to help ease the discomfort and give you peace of mind.

Yeast infections are one of the most common causes of genital itching, especially in women. This happens when there’s an overgrowth of yeast in the vagina, often due to a change in the body’s natural balance. Symptoms include intense itching, burning, and a thick white discharge.

Treatment: Over-the-counter antifungal creams or suppositories can help. If symptoms are severe or keep coming back, it's best to see a doctor for stronger medications or advice on preventing future infections.

Sometimes, genital itching can be caused by irritation from soaps, body washes, or laundry detergents. Harsh chemicals in these products can upset the skin's balance, leading to discomfort and itching.

Irritation from soaps or products can cause itching [VerywellHealth]
Irritation from soaps or products can cause itching [VerywellHealth] Pulse Nigeria
Treatment: Switch to unscented, gentle products made for sensitive skin. You should also avoid douching, as this can irritate the vagina. If irritation persists, consult a doctor for further advice.

Some sexually transmitted infections, like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and genital herpes, can cause genital itching along with other symptoms such as unusual discharge, sores, or burning when urinating.

Treatment: If you suspect an STI, see a doctor immediately. Treatment includes antibiotics or antiviral medication. Regular STI screenings are important for your health and peace of mind.

Eczema and dermatitis are skin conditions that can cause itching anywhere on the body, including the genital area. These conditions often occur due to allergies or skin sensitivity.

Eczema and dermatitis can cause itching [Prevention]
Eczema and dermatitis can cause itching [Prevention] Pulse Nigeria

Treatment: Topical creams, such as those containing hydrocortisone, can help calm itching and inflammation. Avoiding known triggers, like certain fabrics or products, can also help prevent flare-ups.

Also known as crabs, pubic lice are tiny parasites that can cause intense itching in the genital area. They spread through close physical contact, often during sexual activity.

Treatment: Special over-the-counter shampoos or creams can kill lice. Also, washing all clothing, towels, and bedding in hot water can remove any remaining lice or eggs.

N.B: If your symptoms persist, see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

