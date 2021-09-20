RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons you may be experiencing vaginal itching

The question when a woman experiences this vaginal itching is ‘Why does it even happen?’

Vaginal itching is very uncomfortable [healthsite]

Every woman knows that having her vagina itch is incredibly discomforting and painful.

Here are some reasons for this uncomfortable situation;

STDs like genital warts, trichomoniasis, chlamydia, genital herpes and gonorrhoea are all spread by having unprotected sex. These STDs also come with itching, pain after urination, swelling and weird discharges.

Imbalance in the PH level of the vagina can cause Bacterial Vaginosis and Yeast infection which cause severe itching, a foul smell and a foamy grey discharge.

Yeast Infection is a common cause of vaginal itching. This might be as a result of a hormonal imbalance, damp undergarment or using antibiotics.

Many substances used around that area can trigger an adverse effect. Scented soaps, douches, creams, lotions, detergents, condoms, contraceptives etc. basically heavily scented products should be kept away from your vagina.

Menopause comes with extreme dryness of the vagina region and vaginal itching.

Infections like eczema and psoriasis can also cause women to experience vaginal itching.

Whenever this happens, this isn’t the time to self medicate. Quickly rush to the doctor for an examination.

