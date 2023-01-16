ADVERTISEMENT
5 best scenarios to ask for a salary increase

Temi Iwalaiye

We are in a period where almost everyone is asking for a raise but not everyone will get it.

Here's how to ask for a pay raise [Forbes]

The year just began and we all have financial goals and targets to meet. That new apartment or car or even wedding needs money to fund it, not to mention the global inflation happening all over the world. Long story short, you need more money.

The fact that you want a raise, doesn’t necessarily mean you qualify for one or you will get one. Here’s how to make sure you qualify for a raise.

If you have been given additional responsibility, well done, it means your employer trusts you but don't get stuck on titles and forget to get paid for it. You might want to spend a few months performing exceptionally in your new role before asking for a raise.

You need to know how much people who perform the same job as you in the same company or industry earn, if you earn significantly less and are doing a great job, you might want to bring it up with your employer. When negotiating, mention how much you have benefitted your company.

This is an aberration, if you got a promotion that means you are doing a good job and rising up the ranks, your earnings should rise too. Of course, don’t reject the promotion but ask for a pay raise to match up with the responsibilities of your new role.

Performance reviews may not always mean you will be getting a pay raise but there is a good chance you will. Arm yourself with all the necessary information that shows that you have improved at your job and ask politely that it’s been a ___ years/months since you got an upward review and you would love to. For this to work, you must have had an awesome relationship with your line manager.

Research how much men are paid compared to women for the same job, if it’s less then you want to discuss that with your employer especially if you are performing quite well. It’s important to note that it’s a crime to be discriminated against because of your gender.

However, keep in mind that your employers might not grant you the raise you asked for. Don’t despair, listen to their reasons if any, do your job better and keep applying for other jobs.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

