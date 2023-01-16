5 best scenarios to ask for a salary increase

The fact that you want a raise, doesn’t necessarily mean you qualify for one or you will get one. Here’s how to make sure you qualify for a raise.

1. You’ve been given additional responsibility

If you have been given additional responsibility, well done, it means your employer trusts you but don't get stuck on titles and forget to get paid for it. You might want to spend a few months performing exceptionally in your new role before asking for a raise.

2. You are underpaid

You need to know how much people who perform the same job as you in the same company or industry earn, if you earn significantly less and are doing a great job, you might want to bring it up with your employer. When negotiating, mention how much you have benefitted your company.

3. You got a promotion without a salary increase

This is an aberration, if you got a promotion that means you are doing a good job and rising up the ranks, your earnings should rise too. Of course, don’t reject the promotion but ask for a pay raise to match up with the responsibilities of your new role.

4. There is an upcoming performance review

Performance reviews may not always mean you will be getting a pay raise but there is a good chance you will. Arm yourself with all the necessary information that shows that you have improved at your job and ask politely that it’s been a ___ years/months since you got an upward review and you would love to. For this to work, you must have had an awesome relationship with your line manager.

5. There is a gender pay gap

Research how much men are paid compared to women for the same job, if it’s less then you want to discuss that with your employer especially if you are performing quite well. It’s important to note that it’s a crime to be discriminated against because of your gender.