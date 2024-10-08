ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 animals that never sleep and why

Anna Ajayi

Each of these creatures has adapted to its environment in amazing ways.

Animals that do not sleep [Worldwidewebtimes]
Animals that do not sleep [Worldwidewebtimes]

For humans, sleep is necessary to recharge our bodies and minds. But did you know that not all animals sleep the way we do?

Recommended articles

Some animals hardly rest, while others never really sleep at all! This might sound impossible to us, but it's perfectly normal for them. They have some lifestyles that don't require the kind of deep sleep that most creatures need.

Bullfrogs do not sleep [Wikipedia]
Bullfrogs do not sleep [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Bullfrogs don’t need sleep like humans do. Researchers found that even if bullfrogs rest, they stay alert and can quickly respond to any danger around them. This might be because they need to stay safe from predators and keep an eye out for food. They may rest their eyes, but their brains are always active and aware of their environment.

Dolphins [123RF]
Dolphins [123RF] Pulse Nigeria

Dolphins are some of the smartest creatures in the sea, and their sleep habits are just as fascinating. Unlike humans, dolphins don’t fully shut down when they rest. Instead, they sleep with only one side of their brain at a time. The other half stays awake to watch for predators, come up to the surface to breathe, and ensure they don’t drift too far away. This way of sleeping, known as "unihemispheric slow-wave sleep," helps dolphins stay alert and alive in the vast ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cockroaches [GettyImages]
Cockroaches [GettyImages] Getty Images

Cockroaches are resilient insects that can live in almost any environment. One interesting thing about them is their lack of a need for sleep. Cockroaches do have periods of rest, but they never truly sleep the way many other animals do. They are usually active at night, constantly searching for food, water, and safe places to hide. They stay ready to react quickly to changes in their surroundings, helping them avoid threats and survive for long periods.

Ant [iStock]
Ant [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Ants are known for their hard work and non-stop activity. These tiny insects don’t sleep like we do. Instead, ants take very short breaks throughout the day, lasting just a few minutes. While they rest, they remain slightly alert and ready to respond to anything that happens around them. Since they live in large colonies and need to work all the time to build their nests, find food, and protect their queen, sleep is not an option for them.

ADVERTISEMENT
The jellyfish [Facebook]
The jellyfish [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Jellyfish are simple creatures that have no brain, heart, or bones. Because of this, they don’t need sleep like many other animals. They move through the ocean with a rhythmic pulsing, which helps them get food and stay afloat. Jellyfish have rest periods where their movements slow down, but they don’t "sleep" the way humans or other complex animals do. Their simple body structure allows them to stay in a state of rest without fully shutting down, making it easier for them to keep up with their survival needs.

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

5 serious side effects of eating dates

5 serious side effects of eating dates

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

How to know when you need to see a therapist

How to know when you need to see a therapist

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

7 most expensive animals ever sold

7 most expensive animals ever sold

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you