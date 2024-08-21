5 animals that don't drink water and why

These animals have adapted in amazing ways to survive in environments where water is scarce. They get all the water they need from the food they eat or from the moisture in the air.

This is something truly fascinating and shows how incredible nature can be. Let’s take a look at some of those animals that don’t drink water and how they manage to stay hydrated.

1. Kangaroo rat

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The kangaroo rat is a small rodent that lives in the deserts of North America. The desert is a very dry place, with little to no water available. So, how does this tiny animal survive without drinking water? The secret lies in its diet and body. The kangaroo rat eats seeds that contain a lot of water. It also has an amazing ability to produce water internally through its metabolism. When it eats food, its body breaks it down and creates water as a byproduct. This way, the kangaroo rat never needs to take a sip of water, even in the driest conditions.

ALSO READ: 10 impressive structures built by animals in the wild

2. Koala

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Koalas are known for their cuddly appearance and love for eucalyptus leaves. But did you know that these animals rarely drink water? Koalas live high up in the trees of Australia, where they munch on eucalyptus leaves almost all day long. These leaves contain enough water to keep the koala hydrated. Koalas have also developed a slow metabolism, which means they don’t need as much water as other animals. They do occasionally drink water, but it’s very rare, and they get almost all their hydration from the leaves they eat.

3. Thorny devil

Pulse Nigeria

The thorny devil is a small lizard that lives in the deserts of Australia. Water is hard to come by in these areas, but the thorny devil has a special trick to stay hydrated. Its skin is covered in tiny grooves that can absorb moisture from the air. Even when it’s not raining, the thorny devil can collect dew from the morning air, which then flows into its mouth through the grooves in its skin. This clever adaptation allows the thorny devil to get water without ever needing to drink it.

4. Desert tortoise

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The desert tortoise is another animal that has adapted to life in a waterless environment. Living in the deserts of the United States and Mexico, these tortoises have learned to store water in their bodies. They eat plants that have a lot of moisture and can store the water in their bladders for a long time. This stored water helps them survive through long periods of drought when there is no water available. The desert tortoise can go up to a year without drinking water by relying on its water reserves.

5. Giraffe

Pulse Nigeria

Giraffes are the tallest land animals and live in the savannas of Africa, where water sources can be hard to reach. Giraffes can go for weeks without drinking water because they get most of the moisture they need from the leaves they eat, especially acacia leaves. They also have the ability to conserve water by producing very concentrated urine, which reduces the amount of water they lose. This allows them to stay hydrated without drinking as often as other animals.

ADVERTISEMENT