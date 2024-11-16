ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Top 5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

Dami Dawson

Looking for the best places in Africa with super-fast internet? Whether you’re a digital nomad, a content creator, or just someone who loves streaming, internet speed can make or break your online experience.

Mauritius
Mauritius

Recommended articles

South Africa
South Africa Pulse Nigeria

Average Internet Speed: 90 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 30 Mbps (Mobile)

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa is holding it down when it comes to fast internet. With cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town rocking high-speed fiber networks, you can stream, game, and work without a hitch. If you’re into content creation or love binge-watching your favorite shows, South Africa has got you covered.

Why It’s Fast:

  • Huge investments in fiber-optic networks by companies like Telkom and MTN.
  • The tech scene in Cape Town is buzzing, known as "Africa’s Silicon Valley."
  • More people are getting access to fast internet, even in rural areas.

Fun Fact: Cape Town’s tech ecosystem is so vibrant that it’s becoming a hotspot for digital entrepreneurs from all over the world!

ADVERTISEMENT

Average Internet Speed: 85 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 28 Mbps (Mobile)

Kenya
Kenya Pulse Nigeria

Kenya isn’t playing around when it comes to internet speeds. Thanks to undersea fiber-optic cables and the rapid rollout of 5G, you’ll find some of the best mobile and broadband speeds in Nairobi and beyond. It’s perfect for anyone looking to live the remote work life or stream in high definition without buffering.

Why It’s Fast:

  • Undersea cables like SEACOM and TEAMS boost bandwidth like crazy.
  • Safaricom has rolled out 5G in major cities, making mobile internet faster than ever.
  • The rise of mobile payments (hello, M-Pesa!) has pushed digital adoption to new heights.
ADVERTISEMENT

Did You Know? Nairobi is known as "Silicon Savannah" because of its growing tech startup scene.

Average Internet Speed: 80 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 25 Mbps (Mobile)

Mauritius
Mauritius Pulse Nigeria

Mauritius might be known for its dreamy beaches, but did you know it’s also an internet haven? This island nation has some of the fastest internet speeds in Africa, making it a great spot for digital nomads looking to work while soaking up the sun. High-speed internet is available almost everywhere, so you can stay connected even from a beachside café.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why It’s Fast:

  • The government has been pushing for better internet with its pro-tech policies.
  • Partnerships with international telecom companies have boosted speeds.
  • They’re actively attracting tech talent and remote workers to boost the digital economy.

Pro Tip: Mauritius is becoming a popular destination for tech startups and freelancers because of its strong internet and laid-back lifestyle.

Average Internet Speed: 75 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 27 Mbps (Mobile)

ADVERTISEMENT
Morocco
Morocco Pulse Nigeria

Morocco is slaying the game when it comes to internet connectivity. The country has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure, and it’s paying off. Cities like Casablanca and Rabat are hubs for tech startups and innovation, with internet speeds that make it easy to stay connected.

Why It’s Fast:

  • Maroc Telecom and Orange have been expanding fiber networks and launching 5G.
  • The government’s digital strategy is all about getting everyone online.
  • Morocco’s tech scene is booming, especially in Casablanca, where startups are thriving.

Cool Fact: Morocco’s digital push is turning it into a hub for remote work and creative projects across North Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average Internet Speed: 70 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 24 Mbps (Mobile)

Nigeria
Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s giant, is leveling up its internet game, especially in big cities like Lagos and Abuja. Whether you’re uploading videos, working remotely, or gaming, Nigeria’s internet is getting faster and more reliable. With tech hubs popping up everywhere, Nigeria is becoming a go-to spot for startups and creators.

Why It’s Fast:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Companies like MainOne and Glo are expanding their fiber networks big time.
  • 4G is widespread, and 5G rollouts have started, making mobile internet smoother.
  • The government is pushing for more digital access and tech innovation.

Fun Fact: Lagos is often called the Silicon Valley of Africa because of its booming startup ecosystem and creative industry.

Dami Dawson

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

Top 5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

50 short and sweet prayers for your boyfriend's happiness and success

50 short and sweet prayers for your boyfriend's happiness and success

From Gym to Street: How ''gym wear'' is taking over modern fashion

From Gym to Street: How ''gym wear'' is taking over modern fashion

5 foods that could be dangerous to eat leftover

5 foods that could be dangerous to eat leftover

Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

5 Nigerian foods to help you gain weight fast

5 Nigerian foods to help you gain weight fast

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

50,000 Expected to attend Celebration Church’s Reboot Camp 2024 – December 12 -14

50,000 Expected to attend Celebration Church’s Reboot Camp 2024 – December 12 -14

7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to use green tea for clear, glowing skin [AdobeStock]

How to use green tea for clear, glowing skin

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship