Top 5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

1. South Africa: The OG of Fast Internet

Average Internet Speed: 90 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 30 Mbps (Mobile)

South Africa is holding it down when it comes to fast internet. With cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town rocking high-speed fiber networks, you can stream, game, and work without a hitch. If you’re into content creation or love binge-watching your favorite shows, South Africa has got you covered.

Why It’s Fast:

Huge investments in fiber-optic networks by companies like Telkom and MTN.

The tech scene in Cape Town is buzzing, known as "Africa’s Silicon Valley."

More people are getting access to fast internet, even in rural areas.

Fun Fact: Cape Town’s tech ecosystem is so vibrant that it’s becoming a hotspot for digital entrepreneurs from all over the world!

2. Kenya: East Africa’s Internet Powerhouse

Average Internet Speed: 85 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 28 Mbps (Mobile)

Kenya isn’t playing around when it comes to internet speeds. Thanks to undersea fiber-optic cables and the rapid rollout of 5G, you’ll find some of the best mobile and broadband speeds in Nairobi and beyond. It’s perfect for anyone looking to live the remote work life or stream in high definition without buffering.

Why It’s Fast:

Undersea cables like SEACOM and TEAMS boost bandwidth like crazy.

Safaricom has rolled out 5G in major cities, making mobile internet faster than ever.

The rise of mobile payments (hello, M-Pesa!) has pushed digital adoption to new heights.

Did You Know? Nairobi is known as "Silicon Savannah" because of its growing tech startup scene.

3. Mauritius: Island Vibes with Lightning-Fast Internet

Average Internet Speed: 80 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 25 Mbps (Mobile)

Mauritius might be known for its dreamy beaches, but did you know it’s also an internet haven? This island nation has some of the fastest internet speeds in Africa, making it a great spot for digital nomads looking to work while soaking up the sun. High-speed internet is available almost everywhere, so you can stay connected even from a beachside café.

Why It’s Fast:

The government has been pushing for better internet with its pro-tech policies.

Partnerships with international telecom companies have boosted speeds.

They’re actively attracting tech talent and remote workers to boost the digital economy.

Pro Tip: Mauritius is becoming a popular destination for tech startups and freelancers because of its strong internet and laid-back lifestyle.

4. Morocco: North Africa’s Digital Leader

Average Internet Speed: 75 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 27 Mbps (Mobile)

Morocco is slaying the game when it comes to internet connectivity. The country has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure, and it’s paying off. Cities like Casablanca and Rabat are hubs for tech startups and innovation, with internet speeds that make it easy to stay connected.

Why It’s Fast:

Maroc Telecom and Orange have been expanding fiber networks and launching 5G.

The government’s digital strategy is all about getting everyone online.

Morocco’s tech scene is booming, especially in Casablanca, where startups are thriving.

Cool Fact: Morocco’s digital push is turning it into a hub for remote work and creative projects across North Africa.

5. Nigeria: The Hustle Never Stops, Even Online

Average Internet Speed: 70 Mbps (Fixed Broadband), 24 Mbps (Mobile)

Nigeria, Africa’s giant, is leveling up its internet game, especially in big cities like Lagos and Abuja. Whether you’re uploading videos, working remotely, or gaming, Nigeria’s internet is getting faster and more reliable. With tech hubs popping up everywhere, Nigeria is becoming a go-to spot for startups and creators.

Why It’s Fast:

Companies like MainOne and Glo are expanding their fiber networks big time.

4G is widespread, and 5G rollouts have started, making mobile internet smoother.

The government is pushing for more digital access and tech innovation.