10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

Anna Ajayi

Struggling to catch some Zs? You're not alone.

Do you suffer from insomnia? [BlackHealth]
Do you suffer from insomnia? [BlackHealth]

Insomnia, the relentless night-time nemesis, affects many, turning what should be a restful end to the day into hours of ceiling-gazing frustration.

How do you deal with this? Here are some tried-and-tested activities to help combat insomnia, leading to better sleep and brighter mornings:

Routine is the golden ticket to Snoozeville. Engaging in calming activities like reading a book (preferably nothing too thrilling) or taking a warm bath can signal to your body that it's time to wind down. The key is consistency, so pick a ritual and stick with it.

In today's digital age, screens are unavoidable, but their blue light is notorious for hijacking sleep patterns. Aim to switch off electronic devices an hour before bed. If you must use them, consider blue light filters to lessen the impact on your sleep-wake cycle.

Mindfulness, meditation, or simple breathing exercises can be potent weapons against insomnia. Techniques like the 4-7-8 breathing method can help calm a racing mind, making sleep more accessible.

Transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. Ensure it's used for sleep (and other bed-based activities) only, creating a mental association that helps you switch off when you hit the sheets. Keep it cool, dark, and quiet for optimal slumber conditions.

If your mind is a carousel of worries, jot them down. Writing your concerns on paper can help clear your mind, making it easier to relax. Think of it as offloading your thoughts so your brain can take a breather.

A late-night espresso or a hefty dinner can be the arch-enemies of sleep. Try to keep caffeine to the mornings and opt for lighter meals in the evenings. If hunger pangs strike, choose a light, healthy snack.

While vigorous exercise before bed can be too stimulating, gentle, relaxing exercises like yoga or stretching can help prepare your body for sleep. Focus on movements that release tension and promote relaxation.

Whether it's white noise, gentle rain, or soft music, soothing sounds can help drown out the noise of your thoughts, lulling you into a peaceful slumber. There are plenty of apps and online resources to find your perfect sleep soundtrack.

End the day on a positive note by reflecting on what you're grateful for. This positive mindset shift can reduce stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep.

If insomnia persists, it might be time to consult a healthcare professional. Persistent sleeplessness can be a symptom of underlying issues that require medical attention.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

