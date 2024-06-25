10 so-called 'unhealthy' foods that are actually good for you

The truth is, many familiar ingredients on your plate can be surprisingly nutritious, especially when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Most times, the idea that certain foods are unhealthy comes from outdated information. You might just find that some of these so-called "unhealthy" options are great for you.

Here are ten such foods that can be part of a healthy diet:

1. Eggs

Eggs have long been shunned for their cholesterol content, but they are nutritious. Eggs are rich in protein, vitamins D and B12, and choline, which is essential for brain health.

Pulse Nigeria

Studies show that eating eggs can help with weight loss and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

2. Potatoes

Pulse Nigeria

Often avoided due to their high carbohydrate content, potatoes are actually packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. When baked or boiled, they provide a satisfying, low-calorie meal that can help keep you full longer.

3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and increasing blood flow.

Pulse Nigeria

It also contains less sugar than milk chocolate and provides essential minerals like magnesium and iron.

4. Coffee

Business Insider USA

Coffee is a rich source of antioxidants and has been linked to a lower risk of several diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and certain types of cancer. Moderate coffee consumption can also improve mental alertness and mood.

5. Peanut butter

Pulse Nigeria

Natural peanut butter is high in protein and healthy fats, which can help with weight management and keeping you full. It also contains important nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium. Just be sure to choose varieties without added sugars and trans fats.

6. Cheese

Pulse Nigeria

Cheese is often criticised for its saturated fat content, but it is also a great source of calcium, protein, and probiotics, which support bone health and gut health. Consuming cheese in moderation can be part of a balanced diet.

7. Red wine

Pulse Nigeria

Red wine, when consumed in moderation, offers health benefits due to its high levels of resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grape skins. This can contribute to heart health by reducing inflammation and preventing artery damage.

8. Popcorn

A bowl of popcorn [Image: Roman Odintsov] Pulse Live Kenya

When air-popped and without excessive butter and salt, popcorn is a whole grain that provides fibre and can help with digestion. It’s a low-calorie snack that can keep you satisfied between meals.

9. Avocados

Pulse Nigeria

Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health. They also provide a good amount of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Adding avocado to your diet can help improve cholesterol levels and provide lasting energy.

10. Ice cream

Pulse Nigeria

While ice cream is high in sugar and fat, it also provides important nutrients like calcium and protein. In moderation, it can be a part of a balanced diet and can even have psychological benefits by boosting your mood through the release of dopamine.

In conclusion, many foods labelled as "unhealthy" can actually offer various health benefits when eaten in moderation and prepared healthily. The key is balance and making informed choices about what you include in your diet.