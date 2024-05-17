The best ice cream flavours—ranked!

But let’s face it, choosing the right flavour is not always easy. That’s why we are here to help you rank it.

1. Vanilla ice cream

This flavour is old but gold; it is the OG of all ice cream flavours. Vanilla-flavoured ice cream is tried, tested, and approved. A survey in the US found that vanilla was the most loved ice cream flavour. When in doubt, always choose vanilla. Check out this brand of vanilla ice cream.

2. Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

This ice cream flavour has a unique taste; it’s made of crumbled-up chocolate sandwich cookies and coffee or chocolate-flavoured ice cream. Try out this chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

3. Chocolate

This is the second-most popular ice cream flavour, and it’s for good reason. Most people who love chocolate will love anything chocolate-flavoured. Chocolate and vanilla are usually the best ice cream combinations.

4. Butter pecan

This is a variation of vanilla ice cream, but it has roasted pecans, butter, and vanilla. What makes this flavour so good is that it’s buttery and rich.

5. Strawberry

Say what you like about the actual fruit, but anything strawberry-flavoured usually tastes and smells so good. It’s a reliable option after vanilla and strawberry, of course. See this brand of strawberry ice cream.

6. Chocolate chip cookies

This is another favourite flavour if you love melting chocolate with your ice cream. It has unbaked chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough embedded in vanilla ice cream. Check this out here.

7. Raspberry ripple

