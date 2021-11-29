RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Ways to spice up your popcorn

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

Since we've been cooped up after the start of the pandemic, we've binge-watched every series and movie available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. Although popcorn is the ultimate movie snack, there is a limit to how much plain or buttered popcorn you can take before getting bored.

Fortunately for us, many creative folks in the world can come up with new ways to spice up your popcorn bowl and keep you entertained. Whether you prefer savory or sweet snacks, this list has something for you. We might have to keep up with the covid guidelines, but we'll be fine as long as we have streaming services and popcorn.

  1. Doritos popcorn

With this recipe, you don't have to choose between Doritos and popcorn again. To replicate the cheesy Dorito flavor, the recipe calls for 2 tsp nutritional yeast, ¼ tbsp garlic powder, ¼ tbsp onion powder, ¼ tbsp cumin, ¼ tbsp paprika, ¼ tbsp chili powder, and ¼ tbsp sea salt. Cover the popcorn in melted butter, crush the spices, and toss in the spice mixture. Then, to be ready for your next lengthy binge-watching, prepare the dry seasoning ahead of time and keep it in an airtight container.

  1. Cinnamon maple caramel popcorn

For those with a sweet tooth, this is one of the best popcorn recipes. To make the perfect sticky treat for 6 cups of popped popcorn, mix ½ cup of real maple syrup, 3 tbsp almond butter, 1½ of pure vanilla extract, ¼ tbsp of sea salt, and ¼ of cinnamon. The recipe is also somewhat customisable. You can add chocolate chips, marshmallows, coconut flakes, chopped almonds, more sprinkling, or whatever else your heart desires to achieve the unique flavor you want.

  1. Ranch popcorn

With Ranch popcorn recipe, you can avoid buying store-bought ranch seasonings and create your own. This is a straightforward and quick recipe. Dill, garlic, and onion provide the seasoning base, but you may spice it with paprika or parsley. Drizzle melted butter over the popcorn, season with salt and pepper, and shake to coat the popcorn completely. Make a large batch of seasoning and preserve it in an airtight container for whenever you need a flavorful snack.

  1. Candy cane popcorn

Although Christmas is still about a month away, it’s not too early to start getting in the holiday spirit. So while you're prepping your Christmas movies and digging out your reindeer sweater from the back of the closet, try this candy cane popcorn recipe to get in the holiday spirit. Only three ingredients are used in this easy recipe: microwave popcorn, candy canes, and white chocolate. Even Buddy the Elf would go crazy over this Christmas treat!

As a final note, there are a lot of ways you can spice up your popcorn. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the ones above; you can create yours, tailored to meet your taste.

---

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

