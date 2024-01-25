ADVERTISEMENT
10 rare gemstones that can be found in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

Nigeria, often referred to as the "Giant of Africa," is a land of hidden treasures

Nigeria is home to some unique and rare gemstones [CalderaGems]
Nigeria is home to some unique and rare gemstones [CalderaGems]

Let's explore 10 such remarkable gemstones and the specific regions in Nigeria where they can be found.

Benitoite is a striking blue gemstone, often referred to as the "Blue Diamond." While it is typically associated with California, it is also found in limited quantities in Nigeria. Its vivid blue hue and rarity make it highly sought after by collectors.

Niobium is a versatile metal often used in the aerospace and electronics industries. Nigeria is one of the few places globally where this metal is commercially mined. It has various industrial applications, making it a valuable resource.

This Nigerian tourmaline is known for its mesmerising green and pink hues. It is highly prised in the jewellery industry for its unique and vibrant colours.

While sapphires are found in several parts of the world, Nigerian sapphires are renowned for their deep blue and greenish-blue shades. These sapphires are used in exquisite jewellery pieces.

Barite, a mineral used in various industries, is found in commercial quantities in Nigeria. It is used in drilling fluids in the oil and gas industry, making it a valuable resource.

Morganite is a pink to peach-coloured gemstone and a variety of beryl. Nigeria is known for its high-quality morganite, which is often used in engagement rings and other jewellery.

Sphalerite, a zinc ore mineral, is found in Nigeria. It is a vital source of zinc for industrial purposes and is also used in the production of brass and bronze.

Nigeria is a significant source of aquamarine, known for its beautiful blue-green colour. It is used in creating stunning jewellery pieces and is a popular choice for those seeking a unique gemstone.

Emeralds, one of the world's most precious gemstones, can be found in Nigeria, particularly on the Jos Plateau. Nigerian emeralds are known for their deep green color and exceptional clarity, making them highly coveted in the gemstone market.

Goshenite is a colourless variety of beryl and is found in Nigeria. While it lacks colour, it is often used as a diamond substitute in jewellery due to its brilliance and clarity.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

