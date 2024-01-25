10 rare gemstones that can be found in Nigeria

Let's explore 10 such remarkable gemstones and the specific regions in Nigeria where they can be found.

Benitoite (Bauchi State)

Benitoite is a striking blue gemstone, often referred to as the "Blue Diamond." While it is typically associated with California, it is also found in limited quantities in Nigeria. Its vivid blue hue and rarity make it highly sought after by collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niobium (Plateau State)

Niobium is a versatile metal often used in the aerospace and electronics industries. Nigeria is one of the few places globally where this metal is commercially mined. It has various industrial applications, making it a valuable resource.

Ijero Ekiti Tourmaline (Ekiti State)

This Nigerian tourmaline is known for its mesmerising green and pink hues. It is highly prised in the jewellery industry for its unique and vibrant colours.

Nigerian Sapphires (Kaduna State)

ADVERTISEMENT

While sapphires are found in several parts of the world, Nigerian sapphires are renowned for their deep blue and greenish-blue shades. These sapphires are used in exquisite jewellery pieces.

Barite (Cross River State)

Barite, a mineral used in various industries, is found in commercial quantities in Nigeria. It is used in drilling fluids in the oil and gas industry, making it a valuable resource.

Morganite (Oyo State)

Morganite is a pink to peach-coloured gemstone and a variety of beryl. Nigeria is known for its high-quality morganite, which is often used in engagement rings and other jewellery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sphalerite (Zamfara State)

Sphalerite, a zinc ore mineral, is found in Nigeria. It is a vital source of zinc for industrial purposes and is also used in the production of brass and bronze.

Aquamarine (Oyo State)

Nigeria is a significant source of aquamarine, known for its beautiful blue-green colour. It is used in creating stunning jewellery pieces and is a popular choice for those seeking a unique gemstone.

Emerald (Jos, Plateau)

ADVERTISEMENT

Emeralds, one of the world's most precious gemstones, can be found in Nigeria, particularly on the Jos Plateau. Nigerian emeralds are known for their deep green color and exceptional clarity, making them highly coveted in the gemstone market.

Goshenite (Nasarawa State)

Goshenite is a colourless variety of beryl and is found in Nigeria. While it lacks colour, it is often used as a diamond substitute in jewellery due to its brilliance and clarity.