10 most crowded places in the world

Anna Ajayi

This is just a small sampling of the many crowded places on our planet.

These are some of the most crowded places in the world [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Our planet is home to billions of people, and while vast stretches of land remain untouched, certain areas have become centres of human habitation.

These places are hubs of commerce, culture, and opportunity, but they also have challenges like not enough homes, jobs, or clean water.

Let's take a look at some of the most crowded places on our planet.

Tokyo, Japan is so crowded [CNN]
A megacity by any definition, Tokyo crams in a mind-boggling 37.4 million people within its city limits. That's more people than the entire population of Canada! A centre of commerce and culture, Tokyo is a fascinating city to visit, but be prepared for crowds.

Dhaka is home to over 22 million people [BBC]
The capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka is a city on the rise. The metro area is home to over 22 million people, and the population is expected to continue to grow. Dhaka is a centre of industry and commerce, and it's also home to a number of historical and cultural attractions.

Delhi is a chaotic and energetic city [News18]
India's sprawling capital, Delhi, is a city of contrasts. Here, ancient monuments like the Red Fort stand alongside gleaming skyscrapers. With a population of over 20 million, Delhi is a chaotic and energetic city that's sure to leave a lasting impression.

Sao Paulo is the largest city in South America [APNews]
The largest city in South America, Sao Paulo is a cultural and financial powerhouse. The metro area is home to over 21 million people, and the city is a centre for industry, commerce, and culture. Sao Paulo is also known for its vibrant nightlife and its passionate football (soccer) culture.

Shangai is China's most populous city [TheCompanion]
China's most populous city, Shanghai, is a city on the move. The metro area is home to over 27 million people, and the city is a centre for finance, commerce, and industry. Shanghai is also a major transportation hub, with one of the busiest ports in the world.

The largest city in the Middle East and Africa, Cairo is a city with a long and rich history. The metro area is home to over 20 million people, and the city is a centre for culture, religion, and politics.

The metro area in Cairo, Egypt is always crowded [Jadaliyya]
Cairo is also home to some of the most famous landmarks in the world, including the Pyramids of Giza and the Egyptian Museum.

Mumbai is a city that never sleeps [adamseo25]
India's financial capital, Mumbai, is a city that never sleeps. The metro area is home to over 20 million people, and the city is a centre for finance, commerce, and industry. Mumbai is also known for its Bollywood film industry and its delicious street food.

The metro in Buenos Aires is always crowded [USNews.com]
The capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, is a city with a European flair. The metro area is home to over 15 million people, and the city is a centre for culture, politics, and commerce. Buenos Aires is also known for its tango dancing, its delicious steak, and its passionate football (soccer) culture.

Lagos is home to over 21 million people [PremiumTimesNigeria]
The largest city in Africa, Lagos is a city on the rise. The metro area is home to over 21 million people, and the city is a centre for commerce, industry, and culture. Lagos is also a major transportation hub, with one of the busiest ports in Africa.

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, Japan [GlobalTimes]
While not a city, Shibuya Crossing is included on this list because it's one of the busiest intersections in the world. Every scramble crossing (when pedestrians from all directions are allowed to cross the intersection at the same time) can see thousands of people crossing the street at once.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

