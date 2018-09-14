3 things men need to know about the clitoris

news

It doesn’t even matter whether you have an average, below average or above the average-sized penis. As long as you’re familiar with the female parts which are located downtown, you will be able to keep women begging for more.

So if you want to give that special woman in your life an orgasm that she’s not bound to forget anytime soon, you can go for either the clitoris or the G-spot. Here are 3 things men should know about the clitoris.

1. Anatomy of a clitoris

The clitoris is that tiny bud located just above the opening of her vagina, right at the top of her inner labia. Experts say that this is the only human organ which is solely dedicated to sexual pleasure. So just imagine just how mind-blowing her orgasm will be if you target this spot. The clitoris is as packed with sensitive nerve endings as the head of your penis and it becomes engorged when a woman is aroused. However, most women do require clitoral stimulation – whether it’s orally or through penetration – in order to achieve an orgasm.

2. Find ways to play with the clitoris

Before heading downtown, remember that women need more than physical stimulation to be totally into the sexual act. Foreplay is key. So, turn her on by complimenting her with your words and most importantly – never skip the foreplay. If you manage to get her as aroused as she can be before her clothes come off, the more intense things will be later on.

3. Fulfillment through clitoral stimulation

If you want to take her to new sexual heights, never take the clit for granted. Try to communicate or learn her body language so that you’ll know when to go faster or harder when to stop or not stop. So, through clitoral stimulation, you will be able to send that special woman in your life to greater sexual heights.