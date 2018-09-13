Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here are 3 things all men need to know about the female orgasm

Ejaculation Here are 3 things all men need to know about the female orgasm

Women also experience something similar to ‘blue balls’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are 3 things all men need to know about the female orgasm play

Female ejaculation.

(Idiva)

Related Articles

Masturbation Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina
Mr. Endowed Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex
Big Cassava Here's what she really thinks about your big penis
Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right way
Oral Sex Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position
Coitus 3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

For a woman, reaching orgasm requires an excitement like no other, wherein stimulation slowly builds up until her vagina ‘surges’ and contracts almost every second.

Let's just imagine what happens to your body as you ejaculate. There’s basically a tightening in your balls and an almost liquid feeling climbing up your spine when you’re close to orgasm. This sexual experience is very similar to what a woman goes through during a female orgasm. So, here are the three things every man should know about female ejaculation.

ALSO READ: Here's what she really thinks about your big penis

1. It takes the average female 20 minutes of direct stimulation to climax

If it takes men two to five minutes of direct stimulation to have an orgasm, the average female needs about 20 minutes of direct stimulation. So you should be patient, prime her up and try to hold off your own pleasure for as long as you can. This is especially true for women who have problems producing natural lubrication.

2. Women also experience something similar to ‘blue balls’

Once she gets extremely turned on, the clitoris becomes engorged with blood. If this is not released through an orgasm, she will experience the same level of pain that you feel in your penis once your sexual tension isn’t freed. So when you’re going down on her, for example, help build up the tension through stimulation so that she will reach that explosion of release.

ALSO READ: Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex

3. There are also health benefits for the women

Its health benefits include being less sensitive to pain, relief in menstrual cramps and it also eases stress. So sharpen your sexual techniques now in order to give that special woman in your life a female orgasm that she’s not bound to forget!

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right waybullet
2 For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasmbullet
3 Climax Here's how to give her the most mind-blowing orgasm of her lifebullet

Hot! Pulse

3 extraordinary ways to have incredible sex
Coitus 3 extraordinary ways to have incredible sex
Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex
Mr. Endowed Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex
3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter
Coitus 3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter
Here's what she really thinks about your big penis
Big Cassava Here's what she really thinks about your big penis