The 35-year-old man was planning to use the pants for money-making ritual before he was caught.

Five female pants were recovered from the suspect, two of which belonged to his brother's wife while the others belonged to his sister.

He was arrested following a report filed by his sister-in-law after she discovered that her pants had been stolen by the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said Ojonugwa, in connivance with one Pastor Olajide Ogunleye, stole the pants in a bid to use them for money rituals.

Joseph said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.

Speaking to journalists regarding his accusation, Ojonugwa said he was instructed by Pastor Ogunleye to bring female pants to be used for good fortune.

He said, "When things were difficult for me, I approached the pastor to help me out spiritually and he first gave me something like seeds to swallow and then asked me to go and bring women’s pants as ingredients for money rituals.

"I obeyed the pastor because immediately after I swallowed the thing he gave me, I could no longer disobey him; I could not even ask him what he wanted to do with the female pants that he asked me to bring. All I knew was that I went to my brother’s house and stole his wife’s pants and those of my sister."

Ogunleye, however, denied the allegations, alleging instead that Ojonugwa and his brother are plotting to set him up.

"I don’t know him; I never set my eyes on him before now; he and his brother are just lying against me; it was his brother that I know. He wanted to buy a piece of land from me but I refused to sell the land to him because he wanted to use the land to plant cannabis," Ogunleye stated.

Ogunleye, who claimed to be a pastor at a Celestial Church of Christ in Uso in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State admitted that he helps people to solve their spiritual problems.

Police spokesperson advised parents to warn their children, particularly females, to be very careful where they keep their undergarments.

He made the call after stressing that the case of female underwear theft has become a trend in the society.