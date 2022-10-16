The event had in attendance social media influencers across different sectors, as well as personalities from the entertainment industry. The guests were entertained by Multi-talented artist Young Jonn and Afrobeats Veteran Reminisce.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list
On Saturday, 15th October 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 held at Queen's Park Lagos.
Here is a full list of the winners at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards.
Most Influential Actor of the year - Ikechukwu Onanuku
Most Influential Actress of the year - Bimbo Ademoye
Art Influencer of the Year - Saga
Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Nelo Okeke
Photograhy Influencer of the Year - Adisa Olashile
Podcast Influencer of The Year - I Said What I Said (ISWIS)
Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year - Kim Oprah
Business Influencer of The Year - Tacha
Dance Influencer of The Year - Speedy Purple
Blogger Influencer of The Year - Tunde Ednut
Media Influencer of The Year - Toke Makinwa
Linkedln Influencer of The Year - Favour Chisimdi
Facebook Influencer of The Year - Darlington Chidera Ibekwe
YouTube Influencer of The Year - Austin Betha
Music Influencer of The Year - Lord Sky
Comedy Influencer of The Year - Lasisi
Tiktok Influencer of The Year - Khloe's Gram
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) - Enioluwa
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) - Kie Kie
Food Influencer of The Year - Sisi Yemmie
Twitter Influencer of The Year - Erica Nlewedim
Instagram Influencer of The Year - Liquor Rose
Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year - Aproko Doctor
Sports Influencer of the Year - Making of Champs
Tech Influencer of the Year - David Elemuenoh
