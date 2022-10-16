RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Saturday, 15th October 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 held at Queen's Park Lagos.

The event had in attendance social media influencers across different sectors, as well as personalities from the entertainment industry. The guests were entertained by Multi-talented artist Young Jonn and Afrobeats Veteran Reminisce.

Here is a full list of the winners at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards.

Most Influential Actor of the year - Ikechukwu Onanuku

Most Influential Actress of the year - Bimbo Ademoye

Art Influencer of the Year - Saga

Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Nelo Okeke

Photograhy Influencer of the Year - Adisa Olashile

Podcast Influencer of The Year - I Said What I Said (ISWIS)

Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year - Kim Oprah

Business Influencer of The Year - Tacha

Dance Influencer of The Year - Speedy Purple

Blogger Influencer of The Year - Tunde Ednut

Media Influencer of The Year - Toke Makinwa

Linkedln Influencer of The Year - Favour Chisimdi

Facebook Influencer of The Year - Darlington Chidera Ibekwe

YouTube Influencer of The Year - Austin Betha

Music Influencer of The Year - Lord Sky

Comedy Influencer of The Year - Lasisi

Tiktok Influencer of The Year - Khloe's Gram

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) - Enioluwa

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) - Kie Kie

Food Influencer of The Year - Sisi Yemmie

Twitter Influencer of The Year - Erica Nlewedim

Instagram Influencer of The Year - Liquor Rose

Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year - Aproko Doctor

Sports Influencer of the Year - Making of Champs

Tech Influencer of the Year - David Elemuenoh

