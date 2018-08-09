news

A woman named Janae has discussed how she could have been Danuel Drayton’s next victim had she and her friends not suspected his weird behavior.

According to an exclusive report by New York Daily News, Janae who was vacationing in Los Angeles in July says she met and exchanged numbers with Danuel Drayton on July 19, 2017 on Hollywood Boulevard who might have been hiding out two days after Samantha Stewart was found murdered in her Queens home .

How they met

She claims he wore the same red shirt he took his mug shot in on the day they met. Saying, “I just recognized him right away. I was definitely freaking out when I saw him on the news.”

Narrating their meeting to New York Daily News, after she and her friend saw him admiring Hollywood Walk of Fame alone, she says, “He told us he was out there on business and he was on the boulevard looking for different girls to be in his friend’s rap video,” Janae, who didn’t want to give her last name, told the Daily News in an exclusive interview.”

ALSO READ: Man murders lover who dumped him for another

Suspicious behaviour

Drayton reportedly spent the next two hours following the two women around, telling them about his background and that he was in Los Angeles to start a moving company, but he also invited them to a party in Venice. After seeing him on the news, upon his arrest in North Hollywood, Janae says, “For longest time, I would stay up at night playing out different scenarios.”

According to her, what might have saved Janae and her friend was that they quickly noticed his creepy nature and not taking a hint to leave them alone, “The whole time, he was walking with us and following us. It started getting a little weird.”

When things were getting out of hand, Janae claims, “I remember telling my girlfriend, ‘Let’s try to stay in the bathroom for 10 minutes and, hopefully, he gets tired of waiting for us.’ So we stay in the bathroom for 10 minutes, then we come out, and he’s still out there.”

Even after he left because they wouldn’t let him buy them drink, he texted her that, “Huge house party jumpin off tonight and tomorrow venice beach … Their starting to set stuff up out here,“ Drayton texted a little after midnight. We’re having a hotel party @ 12 in studio suite .. If you down.” She however refused the offer.

Attempted murder

Currently, Danuel Drayton is charged with attempted murder, penetration with a foreign object, and false imprisonment by violence, and held on the $1.25 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.