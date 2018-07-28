Pulse.ng logo
27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites

  • Published: , Refreshed:
27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites play

(Linda Ikeji Blog)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of several women he met on dating websites.

According to a report by ABC7, the alleged serial killer has been identified as Danuel Drayton.

Drayton was arrested by the LAPD after being linked to several rape and murder cases.

Authorities claim investigations have linked Drayton to as much as seven murders with the pattern being the same.

Drayton's alleged nemesis

Drayton, who hails from Connecticut, was arrested after being found wanting in the murder of a practicing nurse who was found in her New York City home on July 17, 2018.

The nurse was identified as 29-year-old Samantha Stewart.

It was further reported that the police said Stewart was reported dead after being in close contact with a man she met on dating app: Tinder.

Drayton behind bars

Drayton is currently behind bars with his bail set at $1.25 million after he was arrested in North Hollywood on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 for attempted murder, penetration with a foreign object, and false imprisonment, after a woman was found locked up and battered in the area.

