A woman who had just completed an official assignment runs into the hands of two ritualists. She makes a decision to jump out of their vehicle.
The incident happened on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Things started quite well for the woman Esther who was able to successfully complete her official assignments.
Unfortunately the trip back to her company wasn't quite smooth. It left her with bad bruises but she thanks God.
Some images she posted on her Twitter shows nasty injuries sustained after the dangerous jump.