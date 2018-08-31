news

A woman makes a bold decision to jump off a speeding taxi after coming in contact with two ritualists in Rivers State. She noticed too late that she had entered a one-chance vehicle while returning to her office.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Things started quite well for the woman Esther who was able to successfully complete her official assignments.

Unfortunately the trip back to her company wasn't quite smooth. It left her with bad bruises but she thanks God.

Some images she posted on her Twitter shows nasty injuries sustained after the dangerous jump.