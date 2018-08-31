Pulse.ng logo
Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists

One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists

A woman who had just completed an official assignment runs into the hands of two ritualists. She makes a decision to jump out of their vehicle.

Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from ritualists play

Life threatening injuries are obvious on a woman's body. She sustained them while escaping from ritualists in Rivers State.

(Twitter/ExtellD)

A woman makes a bold decision to jump off a speeding taxi after coming in contact with two ritualists in Rivers State. She noticed too late that she had entered a one-chance vehicle while returning to her office.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Things started quite well for the woman Esther who was able to successfully complete her official assignments.

Unfortunately the trip back to her company wasn't quite smooth. It left her with bad bruises but she thanks God.

ALSO READ: Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi

 

ALSO READ: Deadly shrine uncovered in Kwara

Some images she posted on her Twitter shows nasty injuries sustained after the dangerous jump.

