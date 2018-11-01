news

The mysterious death of a final year student of the University of Lagos, Adeniyi Ogundijo has continued to generate controversy.

Adeniji died shortly after writing his final papers. And while some believed he committed suicide over poor performance in his final exams, others said he was killed.

According to Punch, a course mate, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the case, said Adeniji was announced on a group chat.

He said; “We have a Whatsapp group chat and a course mate broke the news on the platform. The course mate had spoken to a relative of Niyi (Ogundijo), who said she lost her brother. The course mate asked to see his photo. Lo and behold, it was him. Although we got the news yesterday (Monday), we learnt he died on Saturday. A family member said he was with his friends when the incident happened. We also learnt that he had yet to return home since we finished the final exams.

“We have seen the results of all our papers. There are insinuations that he took local insecticide, Sniper. He was probably killed and those who did it made it appear like he committed suicide. Two of his friends have been arrested by the police. To the best of my knowledge, Niyi was a good student. He interacted well with people and had no reason to kill himself.”

One of the deceased's family member who also spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity even though Adeniji was on a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.2 (Second Class Lower) he could not have committed suicide.

He said, “I don’t know where people got the idea that my brother committed suicide because he failed some courses. Why should he wait till his final year to do that? I have been in worse situations. I know my brother was a loner and could be quiet, but it did not mean he was depressed. I spoke to him this week and we had a good conversation. There was no issue with the family or anybody at all.

“About five of his friends have been arrested over this. Although I don’t know about the results of their final exams, his CGPA was 2.2 before the incident happened.”

However, the university authorities have also confirmed the Adeniji's death in a text message sent to all students.

The text message purportedly circulated by the Office of the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke and obtained by Punch reads: “I am saddened to confirm the untimely death of Mr Ogundijo Adeniyi Samson, of the Department of Microbiology with Matric no. 140807008. We have spoken to the father, who confirmed the death.

“He, however, declined to give additional information on the cause, nature or time of death. The DSA is arranging a condolence visit to the family. Kindly stop the speculation on the cause of death,”

The school authorities, therefore urged everyone to stop speculating on the cause of his death, saying the family kept mum when questioned by the management, Punch reports.