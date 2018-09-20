Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body

news

The response of a 3-year-old girl was one of calmness as her marijuana-high dad set her on fire. This happened in Perth, Australia, where a policewoman came to her rescue.

Hearing the screams of a shocked mother attracted the attention of Senior Constable Steph Bochorsky, who was off-duty when she ran into a house to find a father Edward Herbert burning his kids.

Herbert when arrested by the police told them that he set fire on his daughter because she was too beautiful. This was confirmed in a report by 9News which also revealed the constable has been given an award for her bravery.

"It's almost like he was possessed.

"He was just staring at me blankly and staring blankly at his three-year-old little girl he'd just ... you know, her whole head is burnt off at this stage," Bochorsky confirms to newsmen.

The policewoman has admitted that she cannot shake off a dreadful feeling after walking into the house. In her statement captured by 9News, she describes the toddler as calm.

She did not scream or cry when her father, serving a prison sentence of 17 years, set her on fire.