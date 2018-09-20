Pulse.ng logo
Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body

Composed Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body

A policewoman described a father as possessed after walking into a family house where a little girl was set on fire.

  • Published:
Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body play

A little surprisingly maintained her composure while her face was covered in flames.

(9News)

The response of a 3-year-old girl was one of calmness as her marijuana-high dad set her on fire. This happened in Perth, Australia, where a policewoman came to her rescue.

Hearing the screams of a shocked mother attracted the attention of Senior Constable Steph Bochorsky, who was off-duty when she ran into a house to find a father Edward Herbert burning his kids.

Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body play

A female police officer Senior Constable Steph Bochorsky who rescued a toddler from her drunk father has been awarded for her courage saving the little girl.

(9News)

ALSO READ: Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children

Herbert when arrested by the police told them that he set fire on his daughter because she was too beautiful. This was confirmed in a report by 9News which also revealed the constable has been given an award for her bravery.

"It's almost like he was possessed.

"He was just staring at me blankly and staring blankly at his three-year-old little girl he'd just ... you know, her whole head is burnt off at this stage," Bochorsky confirms to newsmen.

Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body play

Edward Herbert has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for setting his daughter on fire.

(9News)

The policewoman has admitted that she cannot shake off a dreadful feeling after walking into the house. In her statement captured by 9News, she describes the toddler as calm.

She did not scream or cry when her father, serving a prison sentence of 17 years, set her on fire.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

X
