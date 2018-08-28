Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him

news

A long nail is stuck into a man's neck by thieves in Kano, but he remains calm as he visits a hospital in the state for treatment.

In a picture, the victim, Alhaji Auwalu is seen as the fastener is visible from two ends.

At the Amino Kano Hospital where he visited, splashes of blood are noticeable on his garment.

ALSO READ: Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour

For demanding his settlement after rendering a service, a bricklayer Robert Muchangi had three steel nails jammed into his skull by his employer.

This led to the death of the 28-year-old Tuko News is reporting. He died on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in the Meru County located in Kenya.

A cross section of Kenya's media jointly reported that the efforts of a man named Dominisiano Kaunga had ensured the deceased was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he died.

The Standard Media reports specifically that the critical condition of Robert Muchangi did not quite improve even after doctors at HNH removed the four-inch nails inserted in his brain.

ALSO READ: Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

It added that X-ray photos showing the structure of Muchangi's skull revealed extreme damage.

The bricklayer's sister is not pleased with the police. She reportedly accused the force of being tight-lipped about her brother's killer believed to be well-known.