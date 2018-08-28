Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him

Heartless Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him

A man's garment is stained with blood after falling into the hands of thieves who stuck a nail in his neck.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him play

In Kano State, a man identified sits on a chair with a fastener stuck in his neck. He had just been attacked by thieves.

(LIB)

A long nail is stuck into a man's neck by thieves in Kano, but he remains calm as he visits a hospital in the state for treatment.

In a picture, the victim, Alhaji Auwalu is seen as the fastener is visible from two ends.

Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him play

The look on a man's face is one of calmness despite a neck sticking out his neck.

(LIB)

 

At the Amino Kano Hospital where he visited, splashes of blood are noticeable on his garment.

ALSO READ: Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour

For demanding his settlement after rendering a service, a bricklayer Robert Muchangi had three steel nails jammed into his skull by his employer.

This led to the death of the 28-year-old Tuko News is reporting. He died on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in the Meru County located in Kenya.

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour play

A bricklayer, Robert Muchangi was reportedly attacked by his employer after demanding payment for his service.

(Tuko)

 

A cross section of Kenya's media jointly reported that the efforts of a man named Dominisiano Kaunga had ensured the deceased was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he died.

The Standard Media reports specifically that the critical condition of Robert Muchangi did not quite improve even after doctors at HNH removed the four-inch nails inserted in his brain.

ALSO READ: Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

It added that X-ray photos showing the structure of Muchangi's skull revealed extreme damage.

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour play

Doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital tried but could not save the bricklayer.

(Tuko)

 

The bricklayer's sister is not pleased with the police. She reportedly accused the force of being tight-lipped about her brother's killer believed to be well-known.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet
3 Lost But Found Missing 4-year-old girl during church service found...bullet

Related Articles

Heartless Husband made to watch as thieves gang rape wife in Cross River
At All-At All Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home
Game Over Baby boy life ends for Bayelsa drug lord nabbed with bags of weed
Criminal Minds These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects
Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape
Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in blood after robbing old woman
Greed Destroys Man may face the wrath of Allah for robbing cow seller who helped him
Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

Metro

Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body
In Lagos Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body
9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
Not Accepted 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"
TOPFEEDS Company wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"
‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Ojude Oba Festival
Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival