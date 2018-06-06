news

An obituary which described the life of a woman , Kathleen Dehmlow, painted her as a selfish mother who abandoned her children Gina and Jay.

For this reason, Dehmlow's parents took up the responsibility of raising her kids - a factor that has motivated a hellish message to the one-time Minnesota resident.

The world appeared a better place for Gina and Jay as contained in a newspaper advertorial shared by a profile "RandBallsStu".

“She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her," a part of the obituary reads.

Of course, Twitter users are amused

Stu's tweet has received exciting responses. Her followers appear to be encouraging the post because of the intrigue it offered.

But Gina and Jay have been advised against setting foot in Wabasso, Minnesota, where the deceased Kathleen Dehmlow once lived.