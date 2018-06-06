Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman's death makes the world a better place for kids she abandoned

Not Missed Woman's death makes the world a better place for kids she abandoned

The residents of Wabasso, a city in Minnesota are not pleased about her children's hateful message.

Kathleen Dehmlow's death makes the world a better place for kids she abandoned play

An obituary released in memory of a woman, Kathleen Dehmlow does not suggest she will be missed by children.

(Twitter/RandBallsStu)
An obituary which described the life of a woman, Kathleen Dehmlow, painted her as a selfish mother who abandoned her children Gina and Jay.

For this reason, Dehmlow's parents took up the responsibility of raising her kids - a factor that has motivated a hellish message to the one-time Minnesota resident.

Kathleen Dehmlow's death makes the world a better place for kids she abandoned play

Kathleen Dehmlow abandoned her children for parents to nurse.

(Picture Joliet)

 

The world appeared a better place for Gina and Jay as contained in a newspaper advertorial shared by a profile "RandBallsStu".

“She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her," a part of the obituary reads.

ALSO READ: Father stabs daughter in the stomach and runs away

Of course, Twitter users are amused

Stu's tweet has received exciting responses. Her followers appear to be encouraging the post because of the intrigue it offered.

But Gina and Jay have been advised against setting foot in Wabasso, Minnesota, where the deceased Kathleen Dehmlow once lived.

 

