In a bid to support noble initiatives, SPAR Nigeria, leading chain of hypermarket, has partnered with Aurora Foundation to give a befitting treat to beauty Queens from all across the world who are in Nigeria on a VIP Humanitarian and Tourism visit to Nigeria.

The Beauty Queens from Canada; Ghana; USA; Lebanon; Great Britain; Italy; India and South Africa were in Nigeria on a tourism visit tagged, “Experience Lagos: Queens on a Mission”, the organiser of the tour is Miss Tomi Salami ex Miss Tourism Nigeria and the Founder of Aurora International Charity Foundation.

The Beauty Queens were in Nigeria for various activities, these include the Aurora Free Market Initiative set up to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Charity; A Day Out with SPAR Nigeria amongst many other outlined programs.

The Queens were received at SPAR Lekki outlet by the Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith. These divas were made to experience the hospitality of Nigerians at the store as they relished various cuisine available and they also purchased different items to give them great memories about their visit to Nigeria.

According to John, we are excited to host Beauty Queens from all over the world to SPAR Nigeria. We are glad to showcase our brand as a great partner for noble initiatives.

The founder of the foundation, Tomi Salami appreciated the amazing support given to their organisation by hosting the Beauty Queens from different developed countries of the world.

The Beauty Queen from Lebanon, Jihan Dimack said she is glad to be in Nigeria and it’s been a great experience shopping in SPAR Nigeria. Also, Ex Miss Great Britain, Ffion Georgina Moyle, added that she had enjoyed her stay in Nigeria and she is glad to be in another SPAR outlet aside the one she knew in the United Kingdom.

As renowned of SPAR Nigeria, the hypermarket brand has always translated the shopping experience of Nigerians and every shopper based on their Choice, Quality, Service and Value. SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Group for its operations in Nigeria.

