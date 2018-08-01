Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k

news

A grandmother Ekaette Obot, has stolen her daughter's child sold for N200,000.

The woman who is also pregnant has been arrested by policemen in Akwa Ibom as a result.

Punch News gathered that she sold the child in order to relieve 18-year-old daughter Blessing of her burden.

Obot also plans to do the same when she puts to bed.

"This is the mother to this lady. As soon as her daughter gave birth she sold the child for N200, 000.

"She is pregnant and she is saying that as soon as she puts to bed, she is going to sell her own baby also," state police Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi made this known on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice

In Ebonyi State, Nigeria, a woman has surrendered her daughter , Uloma, in order to settle a N100 debt.

The amount was money expected after a purchase of rice. Pressures from seller soon forced the mother, Mrs. Veronica Igwe, to offer the child in a bid to fulfill obligations, Punch News reports.

Mrs. Cecilia Elom, in charge of cases relating to child abuse and maltreatment at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, confirmed this while interacting with newsmen.

She added that the mum was handed over the police after honouring a meeting invitation.

“On reaching the area, we saw little Uloma with another seven-year-old boy hawking.

"When we interrogated them, they said Nwali, whom they were living with, forced them to hawk.

“Officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs invited the suspect to the office.

"She honoured the invitation and was handed over to the Ebonyi State Police Command for interrogation,” Elom told reporters.

ALSO READ: Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

The shocking incident resonates with the action of 30-year-old Rosemary Okafor, who used money realised from the sale of a newborn baby to groom older children.