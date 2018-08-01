Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k

It Is Tough In Nigeria Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k

A woman who sold her grandchild for a sum of N200,000 did so to protect her from stress.

  • Published:
Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k play

A grandmother Ekaette Obot has been nabbed for selling her grandchild to relieve its mum of burden.

Obot whois also expecting child plans to do the same.

(Punch News)

A grandmother Ekaette Obot, has stolen her daughter's child sold for N200,000.

The woman who is also pregnant has been arrested by policemen in Akwa Ibom as a result.

Punch News gathered that she sold the child in order to relieve 18-year-old daughter Blessing of her burden.

Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k play

With a baby strapped firmly on her back, a woman gathers firewood while the child observes the environment.

(Pinterest)

 

Obot also plans to do the same when she puts to bed.

"This is the mother to this lady. As soon as her daughter gave birth she sold the child for N200, 000.

"She is pregnant and she is saying that as soon as she puts to bed, she is going to sell her own baby also," state police Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi made this known on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice

In Ebonyi State, Nigeria, a woman has surrendered her daughter, Uloma, in order to settle a N100 debt.

The amount was money expected after a purchase of rice. Pressures from seller soon forced the mother, Mrs. Veronica Igwe, to offer the child in a bid to fulfill obligations, Punch News reports.

Mrs. Cecilia Elom, in charge of cases relating to child abuse and maltreatment at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, confirmed this while interacting with newsmen.

Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k play

A woman who reportedly gave a rice seller her daughter in a bid to settle a debt has been apprehended.

(ThisDayLive)

 

She added that the mum was handed over the police after honouring a meeting invitation.

“On reaching the area, we saw little Uloma with another seven-year-old boy hawking.

"When we interrogated them, they said Nwali, whom they were living with, forced them to hawk.

“Officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs invited the suspect to the office.

"She honoured the invitation and was handed over to the Ebonyi State Police Command for interrogation,” Elom told reporters.

ALSO READ: Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

The shocking incident resonates with the action of 30-year-old Rosemary Okafor, who used money realised from the sale of a newborn baby to groom older children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Jealous Rage Man murders lover who dumped him for anotherbullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

Spiritual Attack Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle
What Does She Know? 2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle set her ablaze for pooing
Alone In The World Police search for any known relation of 6 months old baby abandoned by parents
Left Too Early Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children
'Wawu' Hungry man kills mum over choice of food
Men Are Heartless Fraudsters pose as kidnappers to demand ransom for missing baby
Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like a 'rabbit'
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

Metro

Man remanded in Ikoyi Prison for slapping wife to death
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Woman dies while voting in Zimbabwe General elections
Zimbabwe General Elections Woman dies while casting her vote
Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex