Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Orphanage takes in girl reported missing without telling police

Carelessness Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police

The owner of an orphanage where a little girl was found claims she thought her father was the person who surrender her to the charity home.

  • Published:
Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police play

Elo Ogidi has reconnected with her family after seven weeks of being separated from them. A man who is not her father reportedly surrendered her to an orphanage.

(Twitter)

A 4-year-old girl Elo Ogidi has been found at an orphanage in Edo State after many weeks of anguish for her family members. The owner of the establishment has been arrested by the police.

Punch News confirms a proprietress Kehinde Imarigbe to be the owner of the orphanage.

Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police play

Kehinde Imarigbe is described as the owner of God's Own Orphanage, where a 4-year-old girl earlier declared missing has been found.

(Aproko World)

 

The police reportedly detained her on Monday, August 27, 2018, following an invitation by Mr. Johnson Kokumo, the state police commissioner in Edo State.

Imarigbe explains in a Punch News report that Ogidi came to her orphanage in the company of her father. She identifies the dad as Mr. Chukwuma.

“On July 8, at about 6pm, a man came to my orphanage and brought a girl, saying that he was the father of the child. I said adducted.

“When I looked at the child, she was looking tattered and was smelling. As a God-fearing person, I could not reject the child; I accepted her.

“I told him that if he was the owner of the child, he should come back at 9am the next day to do some documentation. The man came to the orphanage at exactly 8.30am and put down his phone number and address.

“I asked him what the name of the girl was and he said her name was Sweet. The child was not feeling fine; so, we treated her for malaria.

“Mr Chukwuma usually came to visit the child. About two weeks ago, he came; even when the child was sick, he came to the orphanage and gave me N1,000 to buy drugs for the girl.

“He (Chukwuma) said he and the wife had a misunderstanding. He told me that his wife was in Libya.”

ALSO READ: Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business

Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police play

At a charity home, a woman dishes out meal for residents.

(Pure Charity)

 

Ogidi reconnected with her real family on Saturday, August 25, 2018. This is after seven weeks of fervent commitment to finding her.

The 4-year-old disappears mysteriously at a Christ Embassy Church on Sunday, July 8, 2018. She vanished while in care of the family help.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
2 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet
3 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet

Related Articles

In Trouble Mob tears up lady who entered house to kidnap a child
No Where Is Safe Parents feel lost after their little girl vanished in church
Men Are Heartless Fraudsters pose as kidnappers to demand ransom for missing baby
Lost But Found Missing 4-year-old girl during church service found in Benin orphanage after 7 weeks

Metro

Eric Xu Academic freedom drives progress in tech – Entrepreneur
Whisky Tour RMD, Don Jazzy land in Scotland in search of the perfect Johnnie Walker blend
Police storms black spot and capture murderous cultist
Rotten Egg Police storms black spot and capture murderous cultist
Man plans to commit suicide if Buhari loses presidency in 2019
Warming Up Man plans to commit suicide if Buhari loses presidency in 2019