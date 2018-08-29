news

A 4-year-old girl Elo Ogidi has been found at an orphanage in Edo State after many weeks of anguish for her family members. The owner of the establishment has been arrested by the police.

Punch News confirms a proprietress Kehinde Imarigbe to be the owner of the orphanage.

The police reportedly detained her on Monday, August 27, 2018, following an invitation by Mr. Johnson Kokumo, the state police commissioner in Edo State.

Imarigbe explains in a Punch News report that Ogidi came to her orphanage in the company of her father. She identifies the dad as Mr. Chukwuma.

“On July 8, at about 6pm, a man came to my orphanage and brought a girl, saying that he was the father of the child. I said adducted.

“When I looked at the child, she was looking tattered and was smelling. As a God-fearing person, I could not reject the child; I accepted her.

“I told him that if he was the owner of the child, he should come back at 9am the next day to do some documentation. The man came to the orphanage at exactly 8.30am and put down his phone number and address.

“I asked him what the name of the girl was and he said her name was Sweet. The child was not feeling fine; so, we treated her for malaria.

“Mr Chukwuma usually came to visit the child. About two weeks ago, he came; even when the child was sick, he came to the orphanage and gave me N1,000 to buy drugs for the girl.

“He (Chukwuma) said he and the wife had a misunderstanding. He told me that his wife was in Libya.”

Ogidi reconnected with her real family on Saturday, August 25, 2018. This is after seven weeks of fervent commitment to finding her.