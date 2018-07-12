Parents feel lost after their little girl vanished in church

news

The parents of a little girl, Elo Ogidi are dealing with a feeling of huge loss after the 4-year-old disappeared during a service at the Christ Embassy Church, Oregun.

On Sunday, July 8, 2018, the family were at the children thanksgiving service located at the Lagos worship center when the child escaped housemaid's trained eye.

Ogidi's carer who also takes care of two other kids had gone to get some cake slices for the trio but returned to them to find the little girl missing.

Solo Cosmos described as a personal assistant to her father told Punch News that the family are unhappy about her disappearance.

“The family were all there at that thanksgiving service and Elo was with the maid, who took care of the three kids of the family.

“Cake was shared for the children during the thanksgiving service and the maid went to get the kids’ slices. But when she returned, she discovered that Elo was not on her seat again.

“We got information from a child that he saw Elo outside the tent where they had the children thanksgiving service. The kid said after Elo came out of the tent, a woman grabbed her hand and took her away.

“We immediately organise a search party but she was not found," he said.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) located in Yaba is handling the case according to Punch.

Anyone with information that can help in finding Elo Ogidi has been urged to contact the police.