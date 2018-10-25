Pulse.ng logo
NSCDC arrests boy, 20, over alleged anal sex

Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Pedro Awili, made the known while presenting the suspect and two others for various offences to newsmen in Akure.

NSCDC arrests boy, 20, over alleged anal sex (Daily Post)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo state on Thursday said it had arrested a 20-year-old boy, Ebuka Okafor, over alleged sodomy.

Awili disclosed that the suspect was alleged to have been found in that act with two boys, aged 12 years and 13 years.

He said that the suspect wanted to sleep with one of the victims (boys) a second time when the elderly one raised alarm and he was apprehended by a group of vigilante.

According to him, the incident occurred at Oja-Oshodi area in Akure metropolis, from where he was taken to the palace of Deji of Akure, where he was later handed over to the command for investigations.

 “Okafor was almost beaten to death when the Deji of Akure intervened and ordered that he should be taken to the office of NSCDC for interrogation.

“He has confessed to the crime of defiling two young boys of 12 years and 13 years.

“This is not the first time he has been sleeping with the two boys because Okafor and the victims have confirmed the crime,” Awili said.

He, therefore, called on parents to always watch the movement of their children and wards and know the kind of people they play with.

He also admonished members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them timely, accurate and verified information that could help them in carrying out their work diligently.

As we are here without information, we cannot work better, and if the suspect was not arrested by some youths, security agencies will not be able to know what is happening in the society,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect, a sales boy, who confessed and regretted his action, said that he had been sleeping with the two boys for about two months.

“I have been sleeping with them since August and whenever I have intercourse with them I always give them N200 each. I only slept with them three times.

“The reason why I am sleeping with them is that I don’t have a girlfriend and I feel lonely in the shop always,” he said. 

