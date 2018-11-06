news

A few months ago, Captain Zakari Sani’s squadron was ambushed by terrorists in Benue State, he was the only surviving soldier in his squadron.

He was terribly injured and required urgent surgery, but Doctors messed the entire treatment procedure and surgery — a wrong surgery was performed on him, leaving him worse than he was.

If you are a Nigerian Twitter user, chances are you have seen his picture flying around the internet, seeking help from people or seeking permission from the Nigerian Military to fly him out of the country for desired help.

Problem is, the Nigerian military does not allow soldiers to fly out of the country for treatment barring extraneous circumstance.

Nigerian Twitter user and altruist for the underprivileged, Mustapha who tweets with via the account @angry_ustaaz told Zakari’s story in a four-tweet thread.

Incidentally, the Zakari was also involved in a terrorist ambush in 2014, and it took the Nigerian Military over one year to allow him get required surgery in India.

Mustapha Tweeted that, “This is Capt. Zakari Sani. He got ambushed alongside his soldiers a few months back in Benue by terrorists, he is the only surviving soldier, the first hospital he was taken to carried out wrong surgeries on him, they couldn’t even identify the problem.

“For months he was not responding to treatment, he was later referred back to Ceda Crest Hospital in Abuja by the Army, where he is currently bedridden, still not responding to treatment thou it’s a better hospital, his relatives were advised to take him out of the country.

“All efforts to fly him out were in vain because Nigerian army refused. A family friend who is a Federal Member representing Sabon Gari Constituency, Zaria decided to speak to the Chairman, House Committee on Defense, (but) there is still no positive result. This guy is dying.

“Please @HQNigerianArmy you might have protocols of treating your soldiers abroad, but Zakari is not responding to treatment here, don’t allow this innocent soul die. He got a bomb attack in Maiduguri 2014, it took you guys one year before taking him to India, Don’t repeat the same mistake.”

Dear Nigerian Military, please grant this man permission to get required aid abroad.