Morning Fresh shares cherished moments with 2018 August women meeting

Morning Fresh as part of its grassroot penetration drive to creates an enabling platform to support women and this year was another opportunity for the brand to activate the August Women’s Meeting in the Eastern part of Nigeria. August women’s meeting is a platform for women to join their indigenous counterparts to celebrate, commune and inspire one another.

PZ Cussons, makers of Morning Fresh, Nigeria’s No.1 Dish washing liquid was live at Abia, Imo and Anambra State to participate and engage women across 5 different communities with branding and fun filled activities such as dancing competitions, raffle draws, buy and win/bundle offers, cooking-squeaky wash competitions and live demonstration of our products. There was a lot of positive vibes and high energy from all the women in attendance at Anambra, Abia and Imo states as they had the opportunity to express themselves and go home with massive gifts and freebies from the brand.

Speaking at the Abia event, the Brand Manager, Morning Fresh, Ahusimere Ejiro while engaging the women said that ‘’Morning Fresh has continued to maintain its leadership position in the Dish wash category through her superior grease cutting power that’s gives a squeaky clean effect after use. She also assured the women that Morning Fresh would continue to find a balance of engaging and giving back to her communities."

The Abia event was graced with Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Mercy. O. Orji. Former Abia State Governor’s Wife, HRH Eze Edward Ibeabuchi, HRH Eze John O. Ibezim and HRH Eze Donates Aguiyi’s presence. That of Anambra and Imo will mostly not be forgotten soon by the women in attendance and there was also a lot to give away.

