Man drowns in the hands of his pastor during baptism

A 20-year-old man Yaw Kyeremeh has reportedly been drowned in the Densu River in Ghana while being baptized by his pastor.

In a report by the BBC News, the deceased fails to reemerge from the waters after the clergyman dips his head under a second time.

A young pastor has reportedly been arrested following the incident captured in a viral social media video.

The BBC gathers this from Afia Tenge, a spokeswoman for the Accra Regional Police Command.

She confirms a manhunt for the head pastor of the denomination is already in motion.