Man drowns in the hands of his pastor during baptism

A young pastor gets his superior in a mess after a man dies in his care during baptism.
In a report by the BBC News, the deceased fails to reemerge from the waters after the clergyman dips his head under a second time.
A young pastor has reportedly been arrested following the incident captured in a viral social media video.
The BBC gathers this from Afia Tenge, a spokeswoman for the Accra Regional Police Command.
She confirms a manhunt for the head pastor of the denomination is already in motion.