Lagos' Danfo now has its own font design

One of the most iconic things in Lagos state happens to be the public buses popularly known as danfo.

Rickety, small and manned by the duo of a driver and most times vocal bus conductor, the danfo bus is to Lagos state what black cabs are to London. Even with the BRT buses which were commissioned in 2008, danfos are still prominent on our roads.

A prominent feature of a danfo is stickers. These stickers range from Fuji legends, pop stars, European clubs to populist and simple motivational/Christian quotes.

To immortalize these stickers, a Lagos based brand identity design studio has come up with a danfo font.

"Outside of the obvious yellow and black, these buses are mood boards and outlets for their eclectic and animated drivers to express themselves. One of the most common being the font used to create rich stickers that boldly speak their truth. Drawing inspiration from these fonts, we’ve created the typeface Danfo Std to increase and extend the range to which we can milk and rely on the striking energy and aesthetic of Danfo buses to further our collective identity" says the design studio on its website.

Speaking further on the font "the letters are carved with bold curves and strong lines. The bottom half of the fonts being weighty and foundational. The characters have shadows and depth that emphasize their unique forms, leaving us with a playful sentimentality."

This is a good move to indoctrinate danfo aesthetics into the world of design especially with plans to phase out the yellow buses.

In March 2018, President Buhari commissioned a bus terminus in Lagos . 820 environmentally-friendly high capacity buses will roll out in September. Over the next three years, 5,000 new buses will be on Lagos roads.

The idea is to get rid of danfos as the state government intensifies its efforts to make Lagos a mega city.