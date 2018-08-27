news

In Edo State, Nigeria, a 23-year-old mum, Miracle Johnson has been arrested by police for selling her baby to an orphanage. She does this to raise money for husband's business.

Johnson receives a sum of N200,000 after the transaction made in Onitsha, Anambra State. She reportedly used part of the money she realized to buy a mobile phone.

According to Punch News, the young mother got the idea to sell the infant from an acquaintance identified as Mama Joy. The latter is at large.

“My friend (Mama Joy) said that since my husband was not taking care of me, if I did it (sold the baby), I could give the money to my husband to start a business or buy a motorcycle.

“Two weeks later, she came back. I did not know what happened to me. So, I carried a bag, picked some things and left.

“I sold her to an orphanage in Onitsha. The orphanage bought the child for N200,000. I just bought only a phone; I did not want to buy it, but she (Mama Joy) forced me to do so,” Miracle Johnson tells Punch.

Having thought about her action, she makes a confession to her pastor. This results in the involvement of the police.

Husband unhappy with her action

Johnson Omovuokpor, the husband of the 23-year-old mother has condemned her action.

He earlier discouraged the idea of selling his child in a conversation they both had yet she went ahead with the goal.

“When she told me about her plan, I told her to forget about it and exercise patience.

“On that day, I took my motorcycle out for repairs. When I went back home to get some money, I saw my first daughter with my neighbour.

“When I asked about my wife’s whereabouts, I was told that she went out with a bag, saying that she was going to buy something. So, I remembered what she said she wanted to do with the baby.

“When she called me later in the afternoon to tell me that she had sold the baby, I cursed her and ended the call. I became confused afterwards and could not do anything for the rest of that day.”

According to Mr Johnson Kokumo, the Edo State police commissioner, the mother Miracle Johnson will be charged to court.

He notes this in a chat with Punch and also makes a commitment to ensure that the child is rescued.