Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business

Surviving Is Hard Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business

A woman receives an advice from an associate encouraging her to sell baby in order to raise money for husband's business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business play

A 23-year-old woman disobeys her husband's order to abandon plans to sell their baby.

(Headlines Nigeria)

In Edo State, Nigeria, a 23-year-old mum, Miracle Johnson has been arrested by police for selling her baby to an orphanage. She does this to raise money for husband's business.

Johnson receives a sum of N200,000 after the transaction made in Onitsha, Anambra State. She reportedly used part of the money she realized to buy a mobile phone.

Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business play

To help her husband raise money for a new motorcycle, a mum sells her baby to an orphanage for N200,000. She buys a mobile phone with the money she got.

(Ventures Africa)

 

According to Punch News, the young mother got the idea to sell the infant from an acquaintance identified as Mama Joy. The latter is at large.

“My friend (Mama Joy) said that since my husband was not taking care of me, if I did it (sold the baby), I could give the money to my husband to start a business or buy a motorcycle.

“Two weeks later, she came back. I did not know what happened to me. So, I carried a bag, picked some things and left.

“I sold her to an orphanage in Onitsha. The orphanage bought the child for N200,000. I just bought only a phone; I did not want to buy it, but she (Mama Joy) forced me to do so,” Miracle Johnson tells Punch.

Having thought about her action, she makes a confession to her pastor. This results in the involvement of the police.

ALSO READ: Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k

Husband unhappy with her action

Johnson Omovuokpor, the husband of the 23-year-old mother has condemned her action.

He earlier discouraged the idea of selling his child in a conversation they both had yet she went ahead with the goal.

“When she told me about her plan, I told her to forget about it and exercise patience.

“On that day, I took my motorcycle out for repairs. When I went back home to get some money, I saw my first daughter with my neighbour.

 “When I asked about my wife’s whereabouts, I was told that she went out with a bag, saying that she was going to buy something. So, I remembered what she said she wanted to do with the baby.

“When she called me later in the afternoon to tell me that she had sold the baby, I cursed her and ended the call. I became confused afterwards and could not do anything for the rest of that day.”

Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business play

At a charity home, a woman dishes out meal for residents.

(Pure Charity)

 

According to Mr Johnson Kokumo, the Edo State police commissioner, the mother Miracle Johnson will be charged to court.

He notes this in a chat with Punch and also makes a commitment to ensure that the child is rescued.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet
3 Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformedbullet

Related Articles

Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times
Madness Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice
X-Files Nurse struck with fear after delivering strange baby
Poor Baby! Doctors to withdraw life support for brain-damaged Isaiah Haastrup
Innocent Soul Cute baby dies 2 days to Church dedication service in Port Harcourt
Waka-Waka Husband doubts wife who took in 2 months after delivering last baby
In The Blood Drug dealing father, son are dangerous to your kids
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
Hardship Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

Metro

Awesome Gifts 6 best eco-friendly gift ideas that are unique & affordable
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art
Lake Victoria Man survives crocodile attack in 2016, killed by hippo in 2018