Innonson's counsel allegedly attacked, in critical condition

Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked, in critical condition

Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, in critical condition

The lawyer had earlier complained that he was getting phone calls from unknown people, threatening his life.

Counsel to Innoson Nigeria Limited and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma, Prof McCarthy Mbadugha has  been attacked by people believed to be hired assassins.

According to Innoson's spokesman, Cornel Osigwe, Mbadugha, while in his office on Sunday, October 14, 2018, was allegedly attacked by armed men who left him to bleed.

Prof Mbadugha was however taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The counsel had recently complained about threats to his life, as a result of his involvement in Chukwuma's cases.

According to Osigwe, he also made a complain to Innoson about several  anonymous messages  and made suggestions on the provision of security.

On October 10, 2018, Justice Olushola Williams of the Lagos State High Court struck out EFCC fraud charge case against Innoson.

