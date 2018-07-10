news

9th July 2018 - One of Africa’s leading smartphone makers, Infinix Mobility today launched its first ever flagship exclusive store in Delta State, Nigeria to the utter delight of tech fans and consumers.

The premium smartphone brand has been on an upswing since the beginning of the year and have not relented in their ways to constantly produce premium quality smartphones up until the release of its latest flagship device, Note 5 tagged as “Beyond Intelligent”.

The new Infinix exclusive store, which is located on Rejwido Plaza, Opposite Robinson Plaza, Deco road, Warri, Delta State is the brand’s first official store, built to sell Infinix smartphones and Infinix branded accessories at the best possible price to consumers.

Commenting on the brand’s newest feat, the Country Manager, Infinix Mobility Nigeria, Jay Liu said that focusing on a consumer driven market, Infinix Mobility is following its status quo to continually provide easy technological accessibility to communicate for consumers through its tech, bold and stylish phones.

The opening witnessed a massive turnout of smartphone consumers who trooped in their numbers to have a feel of the store and soak in the soothing ambience. Infinix Mobility seem not to be slowing down in thrilling its fans with state-of-the-art devices, such as the Infinix Note 5 that boasts of amazing features such as the 18:9 Infinity display screen, 4500mAh battery that can last 3 days on a single charge, A.I Camera and Google Assistant that performs tasks seamlessly. Fans could be seen with a mesmerised countenance whilst experiencing the Note 5 device and other Infinix smartphones.

In the meantime, the first 50 customers that entered the store were gifted beautiful gift items, the first 30 customers who bought an Infinix smartphone within the store got a printed picture of themselves within the store and the first 30 customers who purchased the All-In-One Note 5 device walked away with a Bluetooth light speaker.

It was indeed an occasion to savour and yet another milestone to celebrate for the smartphone brand.