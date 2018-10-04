Huawei sponsors 10 Nigerian youths to China for ICT training under the “Seeds for The Future” program

news

In line with the commitment of Huawei Technologies Co. Nigeria Limited to the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide ICT training for youths, 10 qualifiers will be sent to China from the ongoing Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA, also called the Huawei ICT Academy).

HAINA is a partnership project between Huawei and selected universities offering Huawei ICT courses to encourage students to attain Huawei certification in support of subsequent careers in the ICT industry.

After an intensive training program, examination and interview performance, 10 beneficiaries were finally selected. The successful candidates will proceed on training in Beijing and Shenzhen from the 5th to the 20th of October 2018 under the Seeds for The Future Program.

The send-forth ceremony had in attendance the Huawei Managing Director, Mr Liteng, The Honourable Minister, Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, The ICT Director of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Bashir Muazu, The Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Co. Nig. Limited Mr Kelvin Yangyang, The Special Adviser to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Bisi Daniel, The Sales Director Huawei Technologies Co. Nig. Limited, Nihinlola Fafore, and the top 10 students from across different universities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the send forth ceremony, the Managing Director Huawei Technologies Co. Nig. Limited Mr Liteng said, “Through the Seeds for Future and ICT academy, Huawei has tried to enhance knowledge transfer and talent growth in Nigeria”.

“ He further said that Ttoday’s ceremony is not only to see off Nigeria’s most outstanding ICT students to China for Seeds for the Future 2018, but also to plant seeds for a prosperous future enabled by ICT for the beloved country and for us all.”

The ICT Director of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Bashir Muazu, in his speech said “the HAINA program ICT competition, and internship by Huawei Technologies is a welcome development in adding value to the joint efforts at improving the quality of education in Nigeria by way of emphasis on skills acquisition relevant to the 21st Century”.

He congratulated the ten beneficiaries and encouraged them to make use of the opportunity to explore the immense possibilities that lie ahead of them as the future IT movers and shakers in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah expressed appreciation on behalf of the government of Nigeria to Huawei Technologies in partnering with the Ministry in the area of Human and institutional capacity development and also in promoting technological innovation, knowledge transfer and ICT infrastructure development.

He said Nigeria and China have a mutually-beneficial relationship, which is being nurtured. He further talked about the China-Nigeria relationship which is beneficial to the Nigeria especially in the manufacturing industry.

Advising the beneficiaries, the minister said according to the minister, “the future belongs to the younger generation and that they beneficiaries should embrace this opportunity given to them to develop themselves in the ICT industry to enhance their contribution to the development of Nigeria. for the betterment of a great Nigeria”.

One of the beneficiaries of this initiative, Jane Udoka, thanked Huawei Technology for the great opportunity given to them to enhance their knowledge base on ICT, through courses such as Basic and Advanced Trainings, Certifications and career guidance through the Huawei Authorized Networking Academy (HANA).

“As we proceed to China to for our 2 weeks training at the modern ICT centers that provide state-of-the-art technology, we promise we shall not betray the confidence Huawei has entrusted in us and more importantly, we will make Nigeria proud” she said.

Over the years Huawei has made significant investments in ICT skills and knowledge acquisition in Nigeria in an effort to boost employment, foster the development of knowledge-intensive products and services, and enhance the ICT skills of the future generations.

Huawei's major ICT development initiatives in Nigeria include Growing Girls and Women in Nigeria (G-WIN), 1000 Girls in Training, scholarships for The African University of Science and Technology (AUST, engineers training programmes, and Seeds for the Future. The later initiative is designed to bridge the gap between ICT instruction at universities and the practical knowledge and skills needed in the workplace.

Timeline

In 2012, Huawei donated ICT scholarship at the University of Lagos

In 2014, the sum of N80M was donated to Africa University of Science and Technology for the construction of an ICT lab and Scholarship

In 2015, 1,000 Girls were trained on basic ICT knowledge in Abuja and Lagos

In 2016, ten candidates were selected from various MDA’s for training in China.

2016: Huawei rebuilt and equipped the ICT Centre of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, and several other State secondary schools in the state

In 2016, Huawei Nigeria joined "Malaria to Zero" Initiative and signed "Malaria to Zero" pledge to express the resolution of eradicating Malaria in this country

In 2017, Huawei donated food to the Internally Displaced Persons through the Ministry of Interior in Abuja

In 2017, Huawei in partnership with a major telecommunication company, empowered University students with customised smart phones enabled to enhance learning via online content.

So far Huawei training centres in Abuja and Lagos have trained more than 20,000 Telecommunication Engineers

About Seeds For The Future

Initiated in 2015, Seeds for the Future is a global CSR flagship program for Huawei. It is the company's most heavily invested CSR activity, and Huawei is committed to invest in the program over the long term.

The program seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the telecommunications sector, and improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

By the end of 2017, the program had been implemented in 96 different countries around the world, benefiting over 30,000 students from 350 universities. Among them, more than 2,700 university students have taken study trips to the Huawei headquarters.

