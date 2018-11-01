Pulse.ng logo
Hit and run driver kills NDLEA officer in Jigawa

  Published: , Refreshed:
NDLEA arraigns 2 over alleged drug trafficking play Hit and run driver kills NDLEA officer in Jigawa (Illustrative) (Pulse)

A hit-and-run driver has killed one Mr Ogbennewo Oluwanifemi, an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of  Jigawa  command.

Mr. Ankeli Adah, Public Relations Officer of the Command announced this in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

Adah said that Oluwanifemi was knocked down  on Oct. 29 at about 6; 30 p.m. while on duty around the Beguwa and Ringim highway in the state.

He said that until his demise, the deceased was a Senior Narcotic agent attached to Ringim Area command of NDLEA.

The spokesperson further stated that  the agency was  making frantic effort to fish out the perpetrator of the cruel act and bring him or her  to book.

Adah described the late Oluwanifemi as a dedicated and committed officer.

He said the deceased left behind his aged mother, four brothers, one sister and an expectant wife. 

