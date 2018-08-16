Governor orders arrest of an entire village of 1600 people

news

The arrest of 1,600 people living in a village has been ordered by the Governor of the region where the village is situated.

According to reports by Tanzanian local media, Governor Albert Chalamila of the Mbeya region ordered the arrest of every member of the village for the vandalisation of water pipes in Ngolo village.

The people of Ngolo village were accused of vandalisation when a mob destroyed water pipes taking water to a neighbouring settlement in Mbeya region.

It was also reported that Governor Chalamila made the arrest order on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Governor Albert Chalamila had “ordered that all the inhabitants of this village be arrested regardless of their condition,” AFP reports.

The arrest was supposed to be carried out by the region's police on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Police move in vehicles to arrest villagers

Mbeya regional commander, Ulrich Matei confirmed to local media that the police responded to the Governor's arrest order on Thursday.

“They committed economic sabotage. The government has disbursed money, installed water pipes and they destroyed them! We cannot accept that,” Matie said.

Matei said police operatives with enough vehicles and fuel were deployed to Ngolo village to effect the arrest of the villagers.