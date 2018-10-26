Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Man warns that ritualists now buy ladies panties N200k(Video)

Nigerian man confesses that ladies panties are now being sold to ritualists for N200k (Video)

The man warned ladies to stop spreading their underwear out carelessly.

  • Published:
Man claims ritualists now buy ladies panties N200k (Video) play

Man claims ritualists now buy ladies panties N200k (Video)

(Pinterest)

Rituals are a controversial topic in Nigeria. Some of us are very elite and have no belief in them, but those who believe in  will continue to believe.

On a weekly basis, Pulse reports cases that seem like rituals and cases that have been marked as rituals. The idea of rituals will forever be a part of Africa due to our belief in traditional religion.

Yesterday, a video of a dreaded unnamed Nigerian man, who took a video with a phone and reveal this sad truth surfaced on the internet. His pain and fear got obvious as he spoke in majorly in pidgin English.

In the video, he warned Nigerian ladies that panties are the new gold and they sell for a whopping N250,000. He goes further to say those pants with dirt lines or blood stains sell for around N350,000.

Speaking pidgin, he started the video, posted on Instablog9ja by saying, “People wan soft (be rich and comfortable) by all means, people wan live fresh life, Lord have mercy. I take am up to myself say men, if I nor pass this information, God nor go forgive me.

“See ehn, ladies make una dey careful. Make una dey very very careful.” He then proceeded to tell women to stop spreading their pants outside.

The rough English translation of the above quotes is that he wanted to let women know this secret because he has a mother and wouldn’t want to see any woman get hurt. 

He also advised women to trust nobody, not even their boyfriends, even delving into the topic of how many pants women should take to their boyfriends’ place - He advises two.

Watch the video here;

 

