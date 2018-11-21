news

While sleeping, a snake sneaks into the room of a student who slightly escaped being bitten due to the timely arrival of the security guards on her school campus.

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, Julie Kopet writes on Instagram a breathtaking experience which has strengthened her faith.

Getting out of the room at the slightest opportunity seemed the best option to take but the student opts to face her fears in order to monitor the movement of the snake.

"People were shouting 'Julie come out' but NO! i sat on my bed praying and watching this snake's movement so it won't be difficult to locate when the securities get to the room."

ALSO READ: 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside

Kopet is thankful to her school mates at the Delta State University (DELSU) helped her spot the reptile while it was entering her room to deliver her from a likely tragedy.