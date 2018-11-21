A DELSU student nearly got bitten by a snake which crawled into her room while she was asleep. Thankfully, she wakes up when her friends tried to warn her.
On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, Julie Kopet writes on Instagram a breathtaking experience which has strengthened her faith.
Getting out of the room at the slightest opportunity seemed the best option to take but the student opts to face her fears in order to monitor the movement of the snake.
"People were shouting 'Julie come out' but NO! i sat on my bed praying and watching this snake's movement so it won't be difficult to locate when the securities get to the room."
View this post on Instagram
I can't keep this to myself. God saved me today. At exactly 12noon, This snake entered my room while I was sleeping. I heard people screaming "SNAKE! SNAKE! SNAKE! Julie dey inside". I looked to the direcetion of my door and saw this snake entering slowly and i started praying because that was the first thing that came to my mind. People were shouting "Julie come out" but NO! i sat on my bed praying and watching this snake's movement so it won't be difficult to locate when the securities get to the room. Then I called the security number in my school. They came to kill it, facing one direction I told them I saw it last (a cupboard close to the door). Not knowing the snake has even gotten to the bed I thought was safe. The bed I was squeezing myself on ohhh... Oh lord! I jumped down and they killed it. They brought it out from my room dead and people started taking pictures of it. Let say nobody saw this snake from outside coming into my room and I continued sleeping. In fact! The only thing popping in my mind right now is "Nara" by @timgodfreyworld @tundeednut @delsu_asaba @delsuabraka
ALSO READ: 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside
Kopet is thankful to her school mates at the Delta State University (DELSU) helped her spot the reptile while it was entering her room to deliver her from a likely tragedy.