DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad and climbs mast to sit down

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A man Junior Okohma who graduated from the Delta State University has reportedly gone mad and has been captured sitting on a mast.

According to a report on IG, the incident happened on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

ALSO READ: Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3 children as they wander streets

The graduate failed to respond to calls urging him to descend safely from the structure. Okohma is reported to be battling an unknown mental problem.