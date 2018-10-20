Pulse.ng logo
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad and climbs mast to sit down

The effect of a long mental health battle manifested in a man who climbed a mast to sit down after going insane..

  • Published:
A mentally challenged man reportedly ignored calls asking him to descend safely from a mast.

(Laila's Blog)

A man Junior Okohma who graduated from the Delta State University has reportedly gone mad and has been captured sitting on a mast.

According to a report on IG, the incident happened on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

ALSO READ: Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3 children as they wander streets

The graduate failed to respond to calls urging him to descend safely from the structure. Okohma is reported to be battling an unknown mental problem.

 

