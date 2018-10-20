DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad and climbs mast to sit down

The effect of a long mental health battle manifested in a man who climbed a mast to sit down after going insane..
According to a report on IG, the incident happened on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
The graduate failed to respond to calls urging him to descend safely from the structure. Okohma is reported to be battling an unknown mental problem.
Delsu graduate climbs mast after running mad . . There was drama, yesterday, in Ibusa, Delta State, as a man said to be a graduate of the Delta State University, climbed a mast in the area. . . According to reports, the man identified as Junior Okohma, recently suffered mental illness. All pleas to make him descend the mast, fell on deaf ears. . . Even the heavy rain that started couldn#emo#4oCZ##t make him change his mind. The cause of his condition isn#emo#4oCZ##t known for now.