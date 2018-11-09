Dad slices son's ear in halves as punishment

news

In Imo State, a boy who left home without informing his family has been rescued from his father who cut his ear with a blade in order to correct him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, according to reports on social media.

An image shows fresh scars on the back of a person believed to be victim.

ALSO READ: Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book

Earlier before the attack a search had set out to look for him after a long disappearance from home.