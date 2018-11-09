Pulse.ng logo
Dad slices son's ear in halves as punishment

Dad reportedly splits son's ear in halves as punishment for running off from home

A father reportedly inflicts nasty scars on his son's body as punishment for wandering off from home.

Dad reportedly splits son's ear in two halves as punishment for running off from home play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

In Imo State, a boy who left home without informing his family has been rescued from his father who cut his ear with a blade in order to correct him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, according to reports on social media.

An image shows fresh scars on the back of a person believed to be victim.

ALSO READ: Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book

Dad reportedly splits son's ear in two halves as punishment for running off from home play

A boy has been left in a pitiable condition after getting bashed by his father. The latter reportedly cut his ear with a blade.

(Informationg)

 

Earlier before the attack a search had set out to look for him after a long disappearance from home.

His father is described to have flogged him badly which added to more reasons to visit a hospital.

