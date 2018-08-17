Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering

news

After spending a while preaching to bus passengers, a Kenyan pastor is angry over the poor donation he receives from the travellers.

The preacher who collected about N4 from his audience reportedly describes their offering as satanic because he considers it too little.

Interacting with the listeners in Swahili, he was heard talking to the bus passengers in a harsh tone.

Brian Mutinda shares a clip of the incident on Twitter.

In Ukambani, Kenya, a strong wind has disrupted a church crusade held on an open ground.

A video shared on YouTube captures a whirlwind as it navigated the breadth of the venue where some Christians were to be gathered.

As if with a mind of its own, the wind blew the chairs reserved for sitting like a light object until they lied face down.

If it is X-Files, this is one mystery to solve for Agent Fox Mulder and his partner Dana Scully.

In the clip, members who have already taken their positions were made to vacate their seat for fear of being blown by the wind.