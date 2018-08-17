Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering

Too Little Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering

A preacher flared up at his audience who donated about N4 in total after his sermon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering play

A Kenyan pastor talks to an audience in a bus. He reportedly describes their offering as satanic because he considers the donation of N4 too little.

(Twitter/Brian Mutinda)

After spending a while preaching to bus passengers, a Kenyan pastor is angry over the poor donation he receives from the travellers.

The preacher who collected about N4 from his audience reportedly describes their offering as satanic because he considers it too little.

Interacting with the listeners in Swahili, he was heard talking to the bus passengers in a harsh tone.

Brian Mutinda shares a clip of the incident on Twitter.

ALSO READ: University students to die by hanging for killing pastor

Pastors can't do nothing as whirlwind scatters crusade

In Ukambani, Kenya, a strong wind has disrupted a church crusade held on an open ground.

A video shared on YouTube captures a whirlwind as it navigated the breadth of the venue where some Christians were to be gathered.

As if with a mind of its own, the wind blew the chairs reserved for sitting like a light object until they lied face down.

Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering play

Members of a church scamper for safety as a whirlwind crashes their crusade.

(YouTube)

 

ALSO READ: "Spirit of Beersheba" sends female messenger to seduce Catholic priests

If it is X-Files, this is one mystery to solve for Agent Fox Mulder and his partner Dana Scully.

In the clip, members who have already taken their positions were made to vacate their seat for fear of being blown by the wind.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
2 Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wifebullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Confession “I know I have no space in heaven“- Pastor kills prostitute for money ritual
Incredible Young lady calls out CAC pastor for failing to pay N10,000 after sex
Ungratefulness Gospel singer impregnates his pastor’s wife, runs away with her
Wages Of Sin University students to die by hanging for killing pastor
True Confessions? ‘Evil man’ claims to have used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes fake pastors
Fornication Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotel
Evil Spirit Man declares war on more witches after killing mysterious cat
Rest In Peace Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident
Unexplainable Event Pastors can't do nothing as whirlwind scatters crusade

Metro

WorldRemit Payment platform partners with Arsenal FC for exclusive new African Coaching Programme
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo to continue for another 30 days
Monkey 47 Handcrafted gin launches in Nigeria
Daring Mufasa 2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions